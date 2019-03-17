Garnier Organic Day Care Anti-Aging Lavandin 50Ml

Rich cream for daily use
Firstly, I love the packaging, little finishing touches like the message inside the top flap of the box make it feel special. The cream itself is really rich and feels luxurious going on. It feels like a treat to use and the effects of it last all day. After using it for a while I definitely can feel a difference in my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Everyday cream
I use this cream everyday and feel that it leaves my skin feeling hydrated and nourished I’ve also noticed that the fine lines and wrinkles on my skin have greatly reduced so definitely praise this product for its anti ageing benefits [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous product.
Skin care revolution. I love it and can't fault the product at all. I've been using with the lavandin oil and my skin is visibly softer. It's my new go to face cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I gave this to my mum to try as I felt she qould get more use out of it than me. She says its left her skin feeling so soft and glowy. Its made a massive difference to the appearence of her skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic skincare
Works really well with the oil, left my skin super soft and smells fantastic. I would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Essential goodness
Garnier Anti age day care cream is suitable for all skin types even sensitive . This is vegan friendly and contains organic certified products ! With soothing organic lavandin essential oil and antioxidant Vitamin E it calms your skin from the very first use . I love how this cream makes my skin feel after applying to freshly cleansed skin and a little goes a long way too ! The fragrance is a gentle fragrance with a light undertone and perfect for a day cream without being overpowering . After using for a week , I found my skin was smoother and firmer than before . This is a great addition to the Garnier Organic Range and a must to add to your routine ! . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good cream
Nice smell. Like it as my day cream. Keeps my face moist. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love Lavandin
This cream is truly caring, it feels amazing once applied to you skin and the delicate sent of Lavander is truly calming. I love this and would definitely recommend this product x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent product
This cream is a nice consistency ,Smells good and doesn't feel heavy on the skin it leaves the skin nice and soft, I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product with beautiful aroma
This lavender cream not only makes my skin soft but also smells great. I have combination skin & after using the cream, my skin doesn't feel greasy or dry like other creams I've used. It's meant to be anti aging, however I've not used this product long enough to notice a difference yet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]