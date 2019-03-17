By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Organic Day Care Anti-Aging Lavandin 50Ml

4.5(137)Write a review
£ 10.00
£20.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Organic Lavandin Moisturiser
  • Why Lavandin Essential Oil
  • - Our Organic Lavandin Essential Oil is extracted through steam distillation
  • - Our Lavandin is grown in France and harvested in summer at the optimum stage of its life cycle
  • Our Commitments
  • - Our product is certified organic. COSMOS ORGANIC certified by Soil Association according to COSMOS standard.
  • - Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by- products inside.
  • - Our Lavandin has been specifically selected by Garnier and sourced with respect for biodiversity.
  • - Our Lavandin from France is organically produced and ethically sourced.
  • - Our jar contains 25% of recycled glass. Our cardboard is 100% recyclable. Please sort properly.
  • - FSC Approved. Cardboard from forests managed with respect to people and nature.
  • The Garnier Organic Range
  • - Made with selected herbs and essential oils for every skin type
  • - Ingredients formulated in efficient & indulging organic certified products
  • - For results you can see and feel
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Organic Lavandin Eye Cream 15ml
  • Garnier Organic Lavandin Glow Oil 30ml
  • Enriched with Organic Argan Oil and Antioxidant Vitamin E
  • Skin feels firmer and wrinkles appear reduced
  • In 2 weeks, skin looked smoother for 79% of women
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

967404 18, Aqua / Water, Dicaprylyl Ether, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Propanediol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Water, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Calcium PCA, Sodium Phytate, Arginine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Coco-Betaine, Alcohol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B222961/1)

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply a small amount of this velvety, soft cream on your clean face in circular motions
  • To boost your glow, mix with a few drops of our Lavandin facial oil

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584 St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

50ml

137 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Rich cream for daily use

5 stars

Firstly, I love the packaging, little finishing touches like the message inside the top flap of the box make it feel special. The cream itself is really rich and feels luxurious going on. It feels like a treat to use and the effects of it last all day. After using it for a while I definitely can feel a difference in my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Everyday cream

5 stars

I use this cream everyday and feel that it leaves my skin feeling hydrated and nourished I’ve also noticed that the fine lines and wrinkles on my skin have greatly reduced so definitely praise this product for its anti ageing benefits [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous product.

5 stars

Skin care revolution. I love it and can't fault the product at all. I've been using with the lavandin oil and my skin is visibly softer. It's my new go to face cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I gave this to my mum to try as I felt she qould g

5 stars

I gave this to my mum to try as I felt she qould get more use out of it than me. She says its left her skin feeling so soft and glowy. Its made a massive difference to the appearence of her skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic skincare

5 stars

Works really well with the oil, left my skin super soft and smells fantastic. I would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Essential goodness

5 stars

Garnier Anti age day care cream is suitable for all skin types even sensitive . This is vegan friendly and contains organic certified products ! With soothing organic lavandin essential oil and antioxidant Vitamin E it calms your skin from the very first use . I love how this cream makes my skin feel after applying to freshly cleansed skin and a little goes a long way too ! The fragrance is a gentle fragrance with a light undertone and perfect for a day cream without being overpowering . After using for a week , I found my skin was smoother and firmer than before . This is a great addition to the Garnier Organic Range and a must to add to your routine ! . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good cream

4 stars

Nice smell. Like it as my day cream. Keeps my face moist. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love Lavandin

4 stars

This cream is truly caring, it feels amazing once applied to you skin and the delicate sent of Lavander is truly calming. I love this and would definitely recommend this product x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product

5 stars

This cream is a nice consistency ,Smells good and doesn't feel heavy on the skin it leaves the skin nice and soft, I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product with beautiful aroma

4 stars

This lavender cream not only makes my skin soft but also smells great. I have combination skin & after using the cream, my skin doesn't feel greasy or dry like other creams I've used. It's meant to be anti aging, however I've not used this product long enough to notice a difference yet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 137 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

