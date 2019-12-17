By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Organic Lavandin Facial Oil 30Ml

Product Description

  • Organic Lavandin Glow Oil
  • Why Lavandin Essential Oil
  • - Our Organic Lavandin Essential Oil is extracted through steam distillation
  • - Our Lavandin is grown in France and harvested in summer at the optimum stage of its life cycle
  • Our Commitments
  • - Our product is certified organic. COSMOS Organic certified by Soil Association according to COSMOS standard.
  • - Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by- products inside.
  • - Our Lavandin has been specifically selected by Garnier and sourced with respect for biodiversity.
  • - Our Lavandin from France is ethically sourced.
  • - Our bottle contains 25% of recycled glass. Our cardboard is 100% recyclable. Please sort properly.
  • - FSC Approved. Cardboard from forests managed with respect to people and nature.
  • The Garnier Organic Range
  • - Made with selected herbs and essential oils for every skin type
  • - Ingredients formulated in efficient & indulging organic certified products
  • - For results you can see and feel
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Organic Lavandin Moisturiser 50ml
  • Garnier Organic Lavandin Eye Cream 15ml
  • Enriched with Organic Argan Oil and Antioxidant Vitamin E
  • Skin feels instantly nourished and softer
  • 100% Natural-Origin Fragrance that smells floral and aromatic
  • In 1 week, skin felt suppler for 87% of women
  • In 1 week, skin quality looked improved for 76% of women
  • Pack size: 30ML

Information

Ingredients

967395 16, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Citronellol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B222856/1)

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • - Use this luxurious, non-greasy oil in the morning and/or in the evening. Avoid the eye area.
  • - You can use it alone: apply a few drops on clean face, neck, décolleté. Massage in circular motions for optimal absorption.
  • - You can use it as a glow booster: mix 1 to 2 drops with your Lavandin cream and apply on face, neck & décolleté.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584 St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

30ml

134 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Actually works

5 stars

Fantastic oil for the face. So soothing and makes you skin very supple. It has also been a big help for my itchy skin. 10/10

Fabulous product.

5 stars

Oil is light to apply. Soaks into the skin super fast so doesn't leave your face feeling oily. I've been using with the soothing lavandin anti aging day cream and its left my skin visibly moisturized. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

strong smell but light weight

5 stars

Its not for those who doesn't like strong smell though smell goes away after a while. I like it as its light weight and doesn't feel greasy. will definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing.

4 stars

I absolutely love the smell of this facial oil as its not too overpowering but wonderfully floral. The oil leaves my skin feeling soft and moisturised without feeling greasy or clogged up. However, it does lead to breakouts. I love this oil just wish it didn't make me breakout. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxury feeling oul

4 stars

The oil is a well nourishing oil .It feels luxurious and feels nice as part of a pamper routine. Only downside is that the smell of lavender is overpowering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely to use

5 stars

Used the oil mixed in with the day cream, my skin is super soft, the lavender smell is beautiful. I have made this part of my everyday routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Heavenly!

5 stars

Absolutely in love with this oil. I use it religiously every night. Adore the smell, the way it makes my skin feel. Can't recommend highly enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feeling care

4 stars

Nourishes my face overnight. Pumped and smooth out fine lines. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lush Lavandin oil

5 stars

This silky oil soaks and rehydrates your skin to revive beautiful and calming results. I loved that it didn’t feel greasy and its calming lavender sent was so lovely. I would recommend this product I love it x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxurious and relaxing.

5 stars

I adore this facial oil. I use it at night, either alone or by adding a few drops to my night cream for an extra boost. I wake up with my skin glowing and soft and the added extra is the lavender-like fragrance, which is super relaxing at night time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 134 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

