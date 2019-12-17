Garnier Organic Lavandin Facial Oil 30Ml

Actually works
Fantastic oil for the face. So soothing and makes you skin very supple. It has also been a big help for my itchy skin. 10/10
Fabulous product.
Oil is light to apply. Soaks into the skin super fast so doesn't leave your face feeling oily. I've been using with the soothing lavandin anti aging day cream and its left my skin visibly moisturized. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
strong smell but light weight
Its not for those who doesn't like strong smell though smell goes away after a while. I like it as its light weight and doesn't feel greasy. will definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing.
I absolutely love the smell of this facial oil as its not too overpowering but wonderfully floral. The oil leaves my skin feeling soft and moisturised without feeling greasy or clogged up. However, it does lead to breakouts. I love this oil just wish it didn't make me breakout. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Luxury feeling oul
The oil is a well nourishing oil .It feels luxurious and feels nice as part of a pamper routine. Only downside is that the smell of lavender is overpowering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely to use
Used the oil mixed in with the day cream, my skin is super soft, the lavender smell is beautiful. I have made this part of my everyday routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Heavenly!
Absolutely in love with this oil. I use it religiously every night. Adore the smell, the way it makes my skin feel. Can't recommend highly enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Feeling care
Nourishes my face overnight. Pumped and smooth out fine lines. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lush Lavandin oil
This silky oil soaks and rehydrates your skin to revive beautiful and calming results. I loved that it didn’t feel greasy and its calming lavender sent was so lovely. I would recommend this product I love it x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Luxurious and relaxing.
I adore this facial oil. I use it at night, either alone or by adding a few drops to my night cream for an extra boost. I wake up with my skin glowing and soft and the added extra is the lavender-like fragrance, which is super relaxing at night time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]