Tesco Finest 2 Garlic & Coriander Naan Breads

Tesco Finest 2 Garlic & Coriander Naan Breads
£ 1.50
£0.75/each
1/2 of a naan
  • Energy822kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1096kJ / 260kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Naan breads made with garlic and coriander, topped with butter ghee.
  • Flame baked in a clay lined oven for a perfectly pillowy soft centre and pockets of crispiness. Enriched with garlic and topped with ghee and coriander. These fragrant naans are made by blending garlic into the dough, which is left to rest so it can develop its characteristic pillowy texture, before being hand stretched and topped with a rich butter ghee and coriander. The dough is then flame baked in a tandoor style clay lined oven until it bubbles up to create little pockets of crispness that contrast perfectly with the bread's soft centre.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter Ghee (Milk), Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Yeast, Coriander Leaf (1.5%), Garlic (1.5%), Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Coriander Leaf, Salt, Kalonji Seeds, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume within 2 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: Sprinkle naan with water. Place under a pre-heated medium grill, turning once.
Medium 4 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Sprinkle naan with water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a naan (75g)
Energy1096kJ / 260kcal822kJ / 195kcal
Fat5.7g4.3g
Saturates2.6g2.0g
Carbohydrate43.0g32.3g
Sugars2.2g1.7g
Fibre2.5g1.9g
Protein7.9g5.9g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

