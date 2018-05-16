Schwarzkopf Got2b Glitter Glam Gold 50Ml

Product Description
- Glitter Glam Glorious Gold
- Biodegradable glitter*
- *After 56 days the rayon-based glitter particles biodegrade to a level of 90 % and the mineral glitter particles decompose.
- It's got to be got2b!
- Make your hair glittery with got2b Glitter Glam Glorious Gold! Even the darkest strands of hair will sparkle bright at festivals & on nights out.
- 4 all hair colours
- Easy to wash off
- Long-lasting hold
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), Rayon, Glycerin, PVP, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrahydroxypropyl Ethylenediamine, Carbomer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Silica, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum (Fragrance), Ethylhexyl Glycerin, Panthenol, Urea, Benzophenone-4, Tin Oxide, Citronellol, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methyl Propional, Geraniol, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), CI 9140 (Yellow 5 Lake), CI 77000 (Aluminum Powder)
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Apply directly to the roots or onto individual strands. Works especially well on braids & buns.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Net Contents
50ml ℮
