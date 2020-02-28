Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut 3In1 Mask 390Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Introducing Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food, our way to nourish and condition hangry hair. 98% Natural Origin, 100% Vegan* blends, enriched with Super Food Extracts, for Super Hair. Three ways to enjoy: conditioner, mask, leave in. But only one result: deliciously nourished and naturally beautiful hair.
  • Dig into Coconut Hair Food: Smoothing Coconut Oil & Macadamia Hair Treatment with an incredible melting texture, instantly absorbs into hair with no weigh down. Our Coconut Hair Food leaves hair up to 4 times smoother after just one use**
  • *Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products.
  • ** When used as a leave-in vs. a classical shampoo
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Our 3-in-1 treat for curly hair, blended with Coconut and Macadamia
  • Lightweight mask can be used as a Conditioner, Mask or Leave-In
  • Yes: 98% Natural Origin ingredients: the remaining 2% ensure good preservation and sensoriality
  • Yes: Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by products
  • Yes: 98% Biodegradable Formula: as per OECD 301 or equivalent tests
  • Yes: Dermatologically Tested
  • Yes: Plant Oils
  • No: Silicones for a natural feel
  • Pack size: 390ML

1161330, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Macadamia Integrifolia Seed Oil, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil / Sweet Almond Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Cetyl Esters, Salicylic Acid, Caramel, Linalool, Geraniol, Coumarin, Limonene, Citral, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C232321/1)

Made in Germany

  • 3 ways to use: Coconut & Macadamia Hair Food
  • 1. As a conditioner: on wet hair, to instantly smooth & detangle hair without weigh down.
  • 2. As a mask: on wet hair, leave for 3mins and rinse out to leave hair feeling intensely nourished & beautifully smoothed.
  • 3. As a leave in: on wet or dry hair, apply a small amount to lengths to tame frizz and leave hair irresistibly smooth.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

390ml

wonderful product

I absolutely love this hair mask. It smells amazing and Leaves my hair feeling so soft and shiny ,feeling luxurious and silky smooth it is Brilliant deep conditioning treatment ,Will definitely recommend this product to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

For smooth hair

My hair gets very dry and unresponsive to anything I try in the winter so I tried this hair food. You can use it in different ways: either as a conditioner where you wash it out after, or a mask where you wait for 3 minutes before you wash it out or you can even leave it in and just dry your hair. I tried option 1 and I can report that my hair felt instantly smoothed and not an unruly hair in sight. I had a sleek finish but I did have to wash my hair again the next day as it was and looked very oily. This is therefore not a product I would use regularly, more a once a week thing during the winter months will do the trick. Definitely worth keeping handy in the shower! oh and it smells nice too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing 3 in 1 hair mask, smells lovely

This 3 in one product worked wonders for my hair. Using it as a conditioner or mask in the shower helps my hair feel silky smooth and nourished. I have used it a few times as a leave on product and it makes my hair smell amazing and feel silky soft while taking some frizzy ends and fly aways. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves hair smooth

Leaves hair smooth, shiny and very soft. Smells nice although the mango one smelled 100% better with the same effect and ledt hair smelling nice throughout the day where this one doesn't but would still recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Hair Food!

Absolutely love this hair food! It smells gorgeous and leaves my hair feeling smooth, healthier and refreshed. It also reduces the appearance of split ends which I love too. You should definitely try it out for yourself! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Devine and my hair is amazing

This is one of my all time fave masks from the range, the scent is heavenly and it leaves my hair feeling incredible, I will definitely be repurchasing this mask as a staple in my home spa kit, I can’t wait to try the others in the range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product

I’ve got really problematic hair and not a lot of mask are good enough for me. The garnier mask is really really nice with amazing smell (all garnier product smell amazing so is nothing new:) and my hair after this mask are nice and soft. It’s not a game changer but for this price definitely worth trying. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Restorative and moisturising

I love Coconut and Macadamia mask, I leave it on my dry hair for a few minutes to a half an hour before washing with shampoo and then I’ll use it as conditioner.. my bleached blonde hair feels nourished and silky to touch with lovely shine throughout.. I like Garnier hair food mask so much, I have Banana, Goji Berries and Coconut & Macadamia masks which keep my hair nourished and conditioned. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

A great 3 in 1 hair product, made with lots of lovely natural ingredients. The smell is great, it’s moisturising but it doesn’t leave a heaviness to the hair afterwards. It’s the perfect hair cream to take on holiday and leave in, in the sun. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner

Lovely thick conditioner that can be used as a hair mask, intensive conditioner or as a smoothing cream. I tried it all 3 ways, it left my hair lovely and soft and smelling gorgeous. I found I still had a bit of frizz after use and using it as a smoothing cream left my hair a bit flat and sticky but could be better suited to someone with thicker hair using this method [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

