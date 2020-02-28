Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut 3In1 Mask 390Ml

wonderful product 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 28th February 2020 I absolutely love this hair mask. It smells amazing and Leaves my hair feeling so soft and shiny ,feeling luxurious and silky smooth it is Brilliant deep conditioning treatment ,Will definitely recommend this product to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

For smooth hair 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 14th February 2020 My hair gets very dry and unresponsive to anything I try in the winter so I tried this hair food. You can use it in different ways: either as a conditioner where you wash it out after, or a mask where you wait for 3 minutes before you wash it out or you can even leave it in and just dry your hair. I tried option 1 and I can report that my hair felt instantly smoothed and not an unruly hair in sight. I had a sleek finish but I did have to wash my hair again the next day as it was and looked very oily. This is therefore not a product I would use regularly, more a once a week thing during the winter months will do the trick. Definitely worth keeping handy in the shower! oh and it smells nice too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing 3 in 1 hair mask, smells lovely 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th February 2020 This 3 in one product worked wonders for my hair. Using it as a conditioner or mask in the shower helps my hair feel silky smooth and nourished. I have used it a few times as a leave on product and it makes my hair smell amazing and feel silky soft while taking some frizzy ends and fly aways. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves hair smooth 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th February 2020 Leaves hair smooth, shiny and very soft. Smells nice although the mango one smelled 100% better with the same effect and ledt hair smelling nice throughout the day where this one doesn't but would still recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Hair Food! 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th February 2020 Absolutely love this hair food! It smells gorgeous and leaves my hair feeling smooth, healthier and refreshed. It also reduces the appearance of split ends which I love too. You should definitely try it out for yourself! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Devine and my hair is amazing 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th February 2020 This is one of my all time fave masks from the range, the scent is heavenly and it leaves my hair feeling incredible, I will definitely be repurchasing this mask as a staple in my home spa kit, I can’t wait to try the others in the range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th February 2020 I’ve got really problematic hair and not a lot of mask are good enough for me. The garnier mask is really really nice with amazing smell (all garnier product smell amazing so is nothing new:) and my hair after this mask are nice and soft. It’s not a game changer but for this price definitely worth trying. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Restorative and moisturising 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 11th February 2020 I love Coconut and Macadamia mask, I leave it on my dry hair for a few minutes to a half an hour before washing with shampoo and then I’ll use it as conditioner.. my bleached blonde hair feels nourished and silky to touch with lovely shine throughout.. I like Garnier hair food mask so much, I have Banana, Goji Berries and Coconut & Macadamia masks which keep my hair nourished and conditioned. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 9th February 2020 A great 3 in 1 hair product, made with lots of lovely natural ingredients. The smell is great, it’s moisturising but it doesn’t leave a heaviness to the hair afterwards. It’s the perfect hair cream to take on holiday and leave in, in the sun. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]