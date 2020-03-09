By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3In1 Mask 390Ml

4.5(321)Write a review
  • Introducing Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food, our way to nourish and condition hangry hair. 98% Natural Origin, 100% Vegan* blends, enriched with Super Food Extracts, for Super Hair. Three ways to enjoy: conditioner, mask, leave in. But only one result: deliciously nourished and naturally beautiful hair.
  • Dig into Banana Hair Food: Nourishing Banana & Shea Hair Treatment with an incredible melting texture, instantly absorbs into hair with no weigh down. With Banana Hair Food, experience up to 4 times less breakage after just one use**
  • *Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products.
  • **When used as rinse out. Breakage from brushing vs a classical shampoo
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Papaya 3-in-1 Damaged Hair Mask Treatment 390ml
  • Our 3-in-1 Treat for Dry Hair, blended with Banana and Shea
  • Lightweight mask can be used as a Conditioner, Hair Mask or Leave-In Conditioner
  • Yes: 98% Natural Origin ingredients: the remaining 2% ensure good preservation and sensoriality
  • Yes: Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by products
  • Yes: 98% Biodegradable Formula: as per OECD 301 or equivalent tests
  • Yes: Dermatologically Tested
  • Yes: Plant Oils
  • No: Silicones for a Natural Feel
  • Pack size: 390ML

Information

Ingredients

1161331, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Musa Paradisiaca Fruit Juice/ Banana Fruit Juice, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract / Rosemary Leaf Extract, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil/ Avocado Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Sodium Hydroxide, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Caramel, Linalool, Eugenol, Coumarin, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum /Fragrance, (F.I.L C232325/1)

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 ways to use: Banana & Shea Hair Food
  • 1. As a conditioner: on wet hair, to instantly nourish & detangle hair without weigh down.
  • 2. As a mask: on wet hair, leave for 3mins and rinse out to leave hair feeling intensely nourished & beautifully shiny.
  • 3. As a leave in: on wet or dry hair, apply a small amount to lengths to leave hair irresistibly soft and beautifully healthy.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

390ml

321 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Best hair mask ever!

5 stars

I have been using hair masks for 2 years now but the other day I popped into Tesco's and saw this hair mask and thought I'd give it a try. Firstly, it smells amazing, secondly my hair felt so soft whilst rinsing it out and I thought it wouldn't feel soft once I dried it and styled it but it still felt soft and was shiny and smelt lovely. I've been getting compliments on the smell! It's a hair mask I'm going to keep using as it moisturizers my hair really well. During the cold days I tend to use it twice a week as the cold dries my hair out as it's curly but using this mask it looks so full of life. Thanks garnier for making such a lovely product. My mum has curly hair too and I've bought her one and she's used it and the difference is visible. Her hair is shiny and looks shiny, she's always had compliments regarding her hair but you can see a difference and it's looking so much better. She loves it too and says she likes the way it smells as she's very fussy as to what she puts on her hair!

My new favourite hair mask!

5 stars

First of all this smells amazing! Honestly one of the nicest smelling hair products I have ever used. I use it about once a week as a hair mask when I shower and it leaves my hair feeling incredible. As I have fine, thin hair I don't like to use it as a leave in conditioner as I find it weighs my hair down but if you have thicker hair I don't see that being a problem for you. Overall, I really love using this as a hair mask and would recommend it to anyone whos hair needs bit of help. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

always good

4 stars

this is my second tub of this stuff and it never disappoints. the smell is incredible and it leaves my curls fleeing so soft and moisturised. i can definitely tell the difference when I use this after conditioning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic for curls

5 stars

I used this as a mask and a conditioner and it leaves my hair beautiful and silky soft and gives it a shine I cant quite get from other conditioners. I used it as a mask every couple of weeks to make my hair feel healthy again and use twice weekly like a regular conditioner. You only need a small amount for co auditioning after shampooing or more for an all over hair mask. Hair smells amazing after too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice texture and smell

4 stars

Tried this product to see if it would condition my hair. Felt quite natural and made my hair smooth. Would use again at the ends to try and condition it even more. Had a nice fragrance as well, so pleasant to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells delicious

5 stars

This banana and Shea mask smells so delicious. The best smelling hair product I’ve ever smelt. Leaves hair feeling so smooth, although if I leave too long it can make my hair look greasy but I think that’s because my hair is fine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves the hair lovely and soft

5 stars

Omg I'm in love with this hair mask. I love the way it's a 3 in 1 and can be used every day as well as a weekly hair mask. I used to love the body shops banana conditioner but this is so much better. It's got a strong smell orf bananas which I love as it makes my hair smell nice and clean for a couple of days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Amazing

4 stars

I've used this as a quick conditioner once when I was pushed for time but this evening finally tried it out as a mask whilst having a bit of a pamper sesh in the bath. Although the first time, it left my hair soft, tonight I saw its full potential. Firstly, it smells amazing (if you like bananas!) but the fragrance doesn't seem to last long on my hair. I left the mask on for 15 minutes whilst I did a mini facial then rinsed out thoroughly and dried it. I was left with beautifully soft, shiny hair. It's much more difficult to show shine on ginger hair than on a darker colour, but just checkout this gloss!

Amazing

5 stars

Smells amazing, leaves hair so soft and manageable and is gentle on hair so i can use it on my daughter too. These 3 in 1 hair foods are all wonderful, smell beautiful and only need a little of the product at a time to work wonders. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hairmask

5 stars

Garnier Banana and Shea is great food for your hair. It gives your hair nutrition you need to restore it. Love Banana smell so it’s a devine to use it. Big pack and easy to apply. Thick consistency. Made my hair less frizzy and roots as well as end restored [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

