Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3In1 Mask 390Ml

Best hair mask ever! 5 stars A Tesco Customer9th March 2020 I have been using hair masks for 2 years now but the other day I popped into Tesco's and saw this hair mask and thought I'd give it a try. Firstly, it smells amazing, secondly my hair felt so soft whilst rinsing it out and I thought it wouldn't feel soft once I dried it and styled it but it still felt soft and was shiny and smelt lovely. I've been getting compliments on the smell! It's a hair mask I'm going to keep using as it moisturizers my hair really well. During the cold days I tend to use it twice a week as the cold dries my hair out as it's curly but using this mask it looks so full of life. Thanks garnier for making such a lovely product. My mum has curly hair too and I've bought her one and she's used it and the difference is visible. Her hair is shiny and looks shiny, she's always had compliments regarding her hair but you can see a difference and it's looking so much better. She loves it too and says she likes the way it smells as she's very fussy as to what she puts on her hair! Report

My new favourite hair mask! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 25th February 2020 First of all this smells amazing! Honestly one of the nicest smelling hair products I have ever used. I use it about once a week as a hair mask when I shower and it leaves my hair feeling incredible. As I have fine, thin hair I don't like to use it as a leave in conditioner as I find it weighs my hair down but if you have thicker hair I don't see that being a problem for you. Overall, I really love using this as a hair mask and would recommend it to anyone whos hair needs bit of help. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

always good 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 24th February 2020 this is my second tub of this stuff and it never disappoints. the smell is incredible and it leaves my curls fleeing so soft and moisturised. i can definitely tell the difference when I use this after conditioning [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic for curls 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 20th February 2020 I used this as a mask and a conditioner and it leaves my hair beautiful and silky soft and gives it a shine I cant quite get from other conditioners. I used it as a mask every couple of weeks to make my hair feel healthy again and use twice weekly like a regular conditioner. You only need a small amount for co auditioning after shampooing or more for an all over hair mask. Hair smells amazing after too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice texture and smell 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 17th February 2020 Tried this product to see if it would condition my hair. Felt quite natural and made my hair smooth. Would use again at the ends to try and condition it even more. Had a nice fragrance as well, so pleasant to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells delicious 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th February 2020 This banana and Shea mask smells so delicious. The best smelling hair product I’ve ever smelt. Leaves hair feeling so smooth, although if I leave too long it can make my hair look greasy but I think that’s because my hair is fine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves the hair lovely and soft 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th February 2020 Omg I'm in love with this hair mask. I love the way it's a 3 in 1 and can be used every day as well as a weekly hair mask. I used to love the body shops banana conditioner but this is so much better. It's got a strong smell orf bananas which I love as it makes my hair smell nice and clean for a couple of days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Amazing 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th February 2020 I've used this as a quick conditioner once when I was pushed for time but this evening finally tried it out as a mask whilst having a bit of a pamper sesh in the bath. Although the first time, it left my hair soft, tonight I saw its full potential. Firstly, it smells amazing (if you like bananas!) but the fragrance doesn't seem to last long on my hair. I left the mask on for 15 minutes whilst I did a mini facial then rinsed out thoroughly and dried it. I was left with beautifully soft, shiny hair. It's much more difficult to show shine on ginger hair than on a darker colour, but just checkout this gloss!

Amazing 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th February 2020 Smells amazing, leaves hair so soft and manageable and is gentle on hair so i can use it on my daughter too. These 3 in 1 hair foods are all wonderful, smell beautiful and only need a little of the product at a time to work wonders. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]