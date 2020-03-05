By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Papaya 3In1 Mask 390Ml

4.5(308)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Papaya 3In1 Mask 390Ml
£ 7.00
£1.80/100ml
  • Introducing Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food, our way to nourish and condition hangry hair. 98% Natural Origin, 100% Vegan* blends, enriched with Super Food Extracts, for Super Hair. Three ways to enjoy: conditioner, mask, leave in. But only one result: deliciously nourished and naturally beautiful hair.
  • Dig into Papaya Hair Food. Repairing Papaya & Alma Hair Mask with incredibly melting textures, instantly absorbs into hair with no weigh down. Our Papaya Hair Food visibly reduces up to half your split ends after just one use**
  • *Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products.
  • **When used as a leave-in vs a classical shampoo
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3-in-1 Dry Hair Mask Treatment 390ml
  • Our 3-in-1 Treat for damaged hair, blended with Papaya and Amla
  • Lightweight mask can be used as a Conditioner, Mask or Leave-in
  • Yes: 98% Natural Origin ingredients: the remaining 2% ensure good preservation and sensoriality
  • Yes: Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products
  • Yes: 96% Biodegradable Formula: as per OECD 301 or equivalent tests
  • Yes: Dermatologically Tested
  • Yes: Plant Oils
  • No: Silicones for a Natural Feel
  • Pack size: 390ML

Information

Ingredients

1161332, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract / Papaya Fruit Extract, Hyllanthus Emblica Fruit Extract, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Cetyl Esters, Potassium Sorbate, Salicylic Acid, Caramel, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C232329/1)

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 ways to use: Papaya & Amla Hair Food
  • 1. As a conditioner: on wet hair, to instantly detangle & leave hair looking beautifully healthy, as if repaired, without weigh down.
  • 2. As a mask: on wet hair, leave for 3mins and rinse out to leave hair feeling intensely nourished, as if restored.
  • 3. As a leave-in: on wet or dry hair, apply a small amount to lengths to reduce the appearance of split ends and to leave hair irresistibly soft.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

390ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

308 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great results

5 stars

I have tried most of the range of hair masks, and just like the others this doesn’t disappoint. I have used it both as a mask and as a regular conditioner and both times my hair felt lovely and soft afterwards. My split ends doesn’t seem as noticeable after using this as conditioner for a couple of weeks and my hair doesn’t get as frizzy when it’s left to air dry naturally. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lustrous Hairs

5 stars

I loved this Garnier ultimate Blends hair care made with super foods like Papaya and amla. It made my hair strong, silky, lustrous and manageable. It has a nice fragrance which stays for long. I loved that I can use it in 3 ways according to time and requirement. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Smell!!

5 stars

I loved the smell of this product. it made my hair feel fresh and healthier than it would normally feel. The size of this pot is quite large, and you get the extra benefit of 3 uses of this product! conditioner: hair mask: and a leave in conditioner! recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hair mask

5 stars

I used this as a leave in hair mask. It has a wonderful smell. A great consistency so it doesn't drip but can be applied through the hair easy. Rinsed out well, and left my hair feeling fantastically smooth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic mask

5 stars

I adore this hair mask, even just using it as an everyday conditioner it makes my hair feel nourished, soft, but still light, plus it smells gorgeous! Very impressed with it as my hair was starting to feel dry at the ends due to needing a haircut and the winter weather but it’s improved it greatly, will be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ineffective

1 stars

Hair feels really dry after using this- usually after conditioning it feels soft otherwise it smells nice and is light on the hair My hair is lightly wavy naturally and slightly frizzy without any products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best hair mask

5 stars

I have previous versions of this hair mask and I couldn’t resist getting this one when I saw it! Not only does it smell amazing but it makes my hair feel so soft! I can’t recommend it enough I will always be buying this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good

5 stars

Love this product. Really easy to use. leaves your hair feeling really soft, looking really great and also smelling really good. It done everything I hoped it would do. Really pleased with the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fresh

5 stars

The size of the tub makes this product such good value for money a little goes a long way. The conditioner is a lovely thick consistency and smells so fresh. I used it as a normal conditioner which it’s fab for it left my hair feeling soft and smelling great I also used it as a conditioning treatment so I left it in for 5 minutes then washed it out it left my hair so soft and easy to comb. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So many conditioning uses

5 stars

This conditioner is really versatile. I use this has general conditioner straight after shampoo and wash out straight away. When relaxing in bath I use this has a hair mask for a deep condition. Also use this when leaving my natural curly as a leave in conditioner. Leaves my hair really soft and manageable, smells gorgeous too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 308 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

