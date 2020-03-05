Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Papaya 3In1 Mask 390Ml

Great results
I have tried most of the range of hair masks, and just like the others this doesn’t disappoint. I have used it both as a mask and as a regular conditioner and both times my hair felt lovely and soft afterwards. My split ends doesn’t seem as noticeable after using this as conditioner for a couple of weeks and my hair doesn’t get as frizzy when it’s left to air dry naturally. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lustrous Hairs
I loved this Garnier ultimate Blends hair care made with super foods like Papaya and amla. It made my hair strong, silky, lustrous and manageable. It has a nice fragrance which stays for long. I loved that I can use it in 3 ways according to time and requirement. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely Smell!!
I loved the smell of this product. it made my hair feel fresh and healthier than it would normally feel. The size of this pot is quite large, and you get the extra benefit of 3 uses of this product! conditioner: hair mask: and a leave in conditioner! recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great hair mask
I used this as a leave in hair mask. It has a wonderful smell. A great consistency so it doesn't drip but can be applied through the hair easy. Rinsed out well, and left my hair feeling fantastically smooth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic mask
I adore this hair mask, even just using it as an everyday conditioner it makes my hair feel nourished, soft, but still light, plus it smells gorgeous! Very impressed with it as my hair was starting to feel dry at the ends due to needing a haircut and the winter weather but it’s improved it greatly, will be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ineffective
Hair feels really dry after using this- usually after conditioning it feels soft otherwise it smells nice and is light on the hair My hair is lightly wavy naturally and slightly frizzy without any products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best hair mask
I have previous versions of this hair mask and I couldn’t resist getting this one when I saw it! Not only does it smell amazing but it makes my hair feel so soft! I can’t recommend it enough I will always be buying this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really good
Love this product. Really easy to use. leaves your hair feeling really soft, looking really great and also smelling really good. It done everything I hoped it would do. Really pleased with the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells fresh
The size of the tub makes this product such good value for money a little goes a long way. The conditioner is a lovely thick consistency and smells so fresh. I used it as a normal conditioner which it’s fab for it left my hair feeling soft and smelling great I also used it as a conditioning treatment so I left it in for 5 minutes then washed it out it left my hair so soft and easy to comb. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So many conditioning uses
This conditioner is really versatile. I use this has general conditioner straight after shampoo and wash out straight away. When relaxing in bath I use this has a hair mask for a deep condition. Also use this when leaving my natural curly as a leave in conditioner. Leaves my hair really soft and manageable, smells gorgeous too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]