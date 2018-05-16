Tesco 2 Plain Naan Breads

- Energy662kJ 157kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ / 261kcal
Product Description
- 2 Plain naan breads.
- Tandoor style oven baked. Shaped and flame baked for a bubbly and aromatic bread. For an Indian starter, top with mango chutney, tandoori chicken strips, lettuce and yogurt.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Kalonji Seeds, Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Dried Skimmed Milk.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container, consume within 2 days and by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Instructions: Sprinkle naan with water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7 mins
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
- Why Not Try
- For an Indian starter, top with mango chutney, tandoori chicken strips, lettuce and yogurt.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
2 x Naans
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a naan (60g)
|Energy
|1104kJ / 261kcal
|662kJ / 157kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|46.4g
|27.8g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.7g
|Protein
|7.8g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
