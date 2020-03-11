Organix Jammie Monster

Too Much packaging
My Kids enjoyed them, but I won't be buying them again. way to much packaging for something so small.
Essential to have in the cupboard
Great little treat and better still they’re individually wrapped. Easy to have on the go and not too messy. My son loves them and it’s nice for him to have a snack with the rest of the family.
Great taste, my son loved them!
Great taste, my son loved them and in handy packets easy to throw in your bag for emergencies!
Toddler Treat
My toddler absolutely adores these biscuits. The are good snack for my child without the extra sugar. Definitely worth a buy
Individually wrapped - great for lunchboxes.
Good alternative to a Jammie Dodger, which my son is far too partial to for his age. Having these in the biscuit barrel means he selects these (which have an attractive pink wrapper) as opposed to some of the more sugary biscuit options (he and his brother are only allowed the odd biscuit every other day or so I may add).
My son loved them!
Super yummy, my son loved them!
Great littte treat and handy size
Great quality biscuits for a little treat. My baby loves them!
Nice shape, not enough jam.
Cute biscuits, lovely shape. My little girl liked them but it seemed a bit overkill to individually wrap them and there was hardly and jam in them. Probably won't buy this one again
Something different!
A nice change from the usual dry kiddie biscuits. A nice size for a quick treat to keep little ones quiet. Handy to keep in a handbag. A lot of packaging though for some little biscuits.
Lovely taste and not just for kids! Not too sweet
Lovely taste and not just for kids! Not too sweet but sweet enough. Individually wrapped so they stay fresh and are great for taking out and about.