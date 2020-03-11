By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Organix Jammie Monster

4.5(10)Write a review
Organix Jammie Monster
£ 2.50
£39.07/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Organic jammie monster biscuits containing wheat flour, apple juice & apple & strawberry puree
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our scrummy Jammie Monsters have 100% organic fruit filling. These delicious toddler biscuits are the perfect snack to explore and play.
  • Made with strawberry and apple puree with wholegrain wheat flour and mixed with grape juice.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 18+ months
  • No added salt
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 64G
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 41.4%, Fruit Filling 20.2% (Apple Juice Concentrate (73%), Apple Puree Concentrate (15%), Strawberry Puree (12%)), Wholegrain <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 13.6%, Grape Juice Concentrate 13.6%, Sustainably Sourced Palm Oil 6.3%, Sunflower Oil (4.5%), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)* 0.5%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, * Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate) and Thiamin (Vitamin B1) have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk and Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Milk and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Germany

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 18 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

18 Months

Net Contents

8 x 8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper biscuit
Energy 1813kJ/431kcal145kJ/34kcal
Fat14g1.1g
of which saturates4.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate68g5.4g
of which sugars21g1.7g
Fibre3.5g<0.5g
Protein7.8g0.6g
Sodium 0.13g0.01g
Salt 0.33g0.03g
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 0.64mg0.051mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 18 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Too Much packaging

4 stars

My Kids enjoyed them, but I won't be buying them again. way to much packaging for something so small.

Essential to have in the cupboard

5 stars

Great little treat and better still they’re individually wrapped. Easy to have on the go and not too messy. My son loves them and it’s nice for him to have a snack with the rest of the family.

Great taste, my son loved them!

5 stars

Great taste, my son loved them and in handy packets easy to throw in your bag for emergencies!

Toddler Treat

5 stars

My toddler absolutely adores these biscuits. The are good snack for my child without the extra sugar. Definitely worth a buy

Individually wrapped - great for lunchboxes.

5 stars

Good alternative to a Jammie Dodger, which my son is far too partial to for his age. Having these in the biscuit barrel means he selects these (which have an attractive pink wrapper) as opposed to some of the more sugary biscuit options (he and his brother are only allowed the odd biscuit every other day or so I may add).

My son loved them!

5 stars

Super yummy, my son loved them!

Great littte treat and handy size

5 stars

Great quality biscuits for a little treat. My baby loves them!

Nice shape, not enough jam.

1 stars

Cute biscuits, lovely shape. My little girl liked them but it seemed a bit overkill to individually wrap them and there was hardly and jam in them. Probably won't buy this one again

Something different!

4 stars

A nice change from the usual dry kiddie biscuits. A nice size for a quick treat to keep little ones quiet. Handy to keep in a handbag. A lot of packaging though for some little biscuits.

Lovely taste and not just for kids! Not too sweet

5 stars

Lovely taste and not just for kids! Not too sweet but sweet enough. Individually wrapped so they stay fresh and are great for taking out and about.

Usually bought next

Organix Cocoa & Vanilla Gruffalo Biscuits 5X20g

£ 2.50
£25.00/kg

Offer

Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Multipack 4X12g

£ 2.50
£5.21/100g

Kiddylicious Strawberry & Banana Smoothie Melts 6G

£ 0.60
£100.00/kg

Offer

Organix Raisins 12 X 14G

£ 2.50
£1.49/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here