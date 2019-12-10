By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peroni Libera Alcohol Free 4X330ml Bottle

4(7)Write a review
£ 4.00
£3.04/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • The newest addition to the family, Peroni Libera 0.0% delivers a crisp and refreshing taste, with a delicate fruity aroma. First brewed with exclusive Nostrano dell'Isola maize, with a dedicated yeast strain then added without producing alcohol. This gives Peroni Libera 0.0% its signature hoppy characteristics and smooth finish.
  • Zero Alcohol, Pure Style. Peroni Libera 0.0% is a light-bodied non-alcohol alternative for those who want to live their week fully without compromise. Peroni Libera 0.0% offers a refreshing and crisp taste with a fine bitterness and a fast and clean finish.
  • 73 calories per 330ml bottle
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

Tasting Notes

  • A rich and intense aroma of flavours where citrusy and hoppy notes, followed by a delicate scent of a fruity aroma, pleasantly engaging your sense of smell. Light bodied, Libera delivers a crisp taste, a fine bitterness and a fast and clean finish

ABV

0.0% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Temp: 3-5ºC

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Birra Peroni S.r.l.,
  • Via Birolli, 8,
  • Roma,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.
  • Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.asahibeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
kJ94
kcal22
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate5.3g
of which Sugars3.0g
Protein0.2g
Salt0g

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Unpleasant taste

1 stars

This has an unpleasant after taste, similar to stewed yea which is strange, quite sweet. Does not taste in anyway similar to the peroni with alcohol. Much better alcohol free beers available

Best I’ve tried yet

5 stars

A great non-alcoholic beer. Best I’ve tried yet. Would definitely buy again.

Finally a great tasting alcohol-free beer!!

5 stars

Finally a great tasting alcohol-free beer!!

Delicious taste, the best 0% beer out there

5 stars

Delicious taste, the best 0% beer out there

This is a great alcohol free beer! After testing

5 stars

This is a great alcohol free beer! After testing many alcohol free beers I can definitely say that this has got to be one of the best! Very refreshing & has the smell & fixz & taste of peroni.

LOVED IT!

5 stars

LOVED this beer! So glad Peroni has a done a non alcoholic beer!

It was wet. That’s the best I can say of it. It cl

1 stars

It was wet. That’s the best I can say of it. It claims to have a similar taste to the original but I would dispute that.

