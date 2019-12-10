Peroni Libera Alcohol Free 4X330ml Bottle

Unpleasant taste
This has an unpleasant after taste, similar to stewed yea which is strange, quite sweet. Does not taste in anyway similar to the peroni with alcohol. Much better alcohol free beers available
Best I’ve tried yet
A great non-alcoholic beer. Best I’ve tried yet. Would definitely buy again.
Finally a great tasting alcohol-free beer!!
Delicious taste, the best 0% beer out there
This is a great alcohol free beer! After testing many alcohol free beers I can definitely say that this has got to be one of the best! Very refreshing & has the smell & fixz & taste of peroni.
LOVED IT!
LOVED this beer! So glad Peroni has a done a non alcoholic beer!
It was wet. That’s the best I can say of it. It claims to have a similar taste to the original but I would dispute that.