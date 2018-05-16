Twinings Digest Superblends Tea Bags 35G

Product Description
- Apple Flavoured Herbal Infusion with Spearmint, Rooibos and Baobab.
- Enjoy 3 cups a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Source with Care
- Improving quality of life in the communities we source from.
- For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com.
- Feeling soothed and balanced is the inspiration behind this Digest blend. This deliciously refreshing mellow blend combines nature's classic after dinner helper - spearmint - with baobab and the sweetness of apple & rooibos.
- What does it taste like?
- Refreshing spearmint is followed by a soft sweetness from the apple & rooibos. The ginger is very subtle, leaving a soothing warmth after each sip.
- Baobab
- Baobab is the fruit of the Baobab tree which is also known as the 'Tree of life'. It can live to be up to 3000 years old.
- Spearmint
- The taste of spearmint is refreshing, soothing and softly sweet. Perfect anytime but particularly after a meal.
- Rooibos
- Rooibos, also known as red bush, is a widely loved herb grown in South Africa. The leaves are naturally caffeine free with a distinctive colour & sweet fruity flavour.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R.Twining and Company Limited. London.
- Spearmint, apple & rooibos with baobab
- Spearmint helps to support normal digestion
- Naturally caffeine free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Ingredients
Spearmint (34%), Rooibos Leaves (18%), Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (15%), Ginger, Peppermint, Apple Pieces (7%), Baobab Fruit Pulp Granules (5%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Simply use fresh boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.
Number of uses
This product contains 20 servings
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444,
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
Net Contents
35g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200 ml serving*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|7 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200 ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
|-
