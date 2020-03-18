Nando's Zesty Chicken Meal Kit 385G

Product Description
- Meal Kit Zesty Chicken
- Visit nandos.co.uk/sauces for more info on our products
- Love the mild side? Try these too!
- Nando's Peri-Peri Sauce Lemon & Herb
- Nando's Perinaise Peri-Peri Mayonnaise
- Chilli rating - extra mild
- Easy to use
- Oven - 30 mins
- Just add chicken, veggies and lemon
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Contents suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 385G
Information
Ingredients
Lemon & Herb Microwave Rice: Cooked Long Grain Rice (93%) (Water, Long Grain Rice), Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Dried Parsley, Peri-Peri Cooking Sauce: Water, Onion Puree, Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Puree, Sunflower Seed Oil, Garlic Puree, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid), Salt, Thickeners (Modified Maize and Tapioca Starch), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Herb, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Colour (Caramel), Spice Extract (Turmeric), Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Spice Sachet: Salt, Sugar, Spices (Paprika, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Black Pepper, Nutmeg), Maize Flour, Parsley, Oregano, Reconstituted Dried Garlic, Reconstituted Dried Onion, Tomato Powder, Flavouring (Lemon Oil), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened use all contents immediately. Once cooked do not reheat. Do not use if ingredients are bloated or leaking. Best Before: See Base of Pack
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the UK. Shared with love
Number of uses
Servings per box: 2-3, Serving size: 128 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
385g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Quantity Per 100 g
|Average Quantity Per Serving
|Energy
|559 kJ /
|715 kJ /
|-
|135 kcal
|173 kcal
|Fat
|2.9 g
|3.7 g
|of which saturates
|0.4 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3 g
|32.4 g
|of which sugars
|3.1 g
|4.0 g
|Fibre
|1.4 g
|1.8 g
|Protein
|2.4 g
|3.0 g
|Salt
|2.02 g
|2.59 g
