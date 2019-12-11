By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Gold Caramelised Honey Latte 8X18g 144G

4(50)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Caramelised Honey Latte 8X18g 144G
£ 1.50
£1.05/100g

Offer

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy316kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1763kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavour, Sugar and Coconut Oil.
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/user/UKNescafe
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Follow us @nescafegolduki
  • Visit Nescafe.co.uk
  • Share a moment with friends or family over a delicate Caramelised Honey Latte. Easy to prepare with instant coffee sachets.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Did you know we offer a wide variety of coffee-shop style beverages? Why not try our NESCAFÉ GOLD Salted Toffee and Macadamia Mocha next time?
  • Discover our luxurious new instant latte with caramelised honey flavour!
  • Enjoy hot or cold
  • Crafted using high quality coffee beans
  • Made with fresh milk sourced from British dairy farmers
  • Low fat when prepared, with no hydrogenated oil or artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 144g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (22%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (5%) [Instant Coffee (4.5%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Lactose, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Prepare
  • The Perfect Hot Latte
  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time, wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!
  • Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.
  • How to Prepare
  • The Perfect Iced Latte
  • 1. Add a sachet of frothy coffee into a mug.
  • 2. Pour in 120ml of hot (not boiling) water and stir well, wait for 20 secs.
  • 3. Add a large handful of ice cubes and stir again until beverage is cold.
  • 4. Enjoy!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

8 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPerPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy1763kJ138kJ316kJ8400 kJ
-418kcal33kcal75kcal2000 kcal
Fat10.1g0.8g1.8g70g
of which: saturates8.6g0.7g1.5g20g
Carbohydrate72.0g5.6g13.0g260g
of which: sugars54.5g4.3g9.8g90g
Fibre1.7g0.1g0.3g-
Protein8.6g0.7g1.5g50g
Salt1.12g0.09g0.20g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet + 200ml water, makes 230ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

50 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice texture but odd taste

3 stars

Lovely smooth texture but the smell is quite strong and offputting at first, the taste is weaker but a bit too sweet, would have liked the coffee to taste more obvious as the honey and milk etc just overpowers the actual coffee and you can't taste it at all.

unhappy customer

1 stars

I see that the coffee content was very low but so low that there was no taste of coffee at all.Not happy

Honeylisicious

5 stars

So creamy with honey flavour, delicious! Definitely will be buying again.

Fantastic Idea

5 stars

I really liked this - I was a little wary but my daughter had bought a box and asked if I wanted to try one. I am so glad I did. I am shopping later guess what item may just end up in my trolley!!

Taste amazing

5 stars

Love these lil beauties I never drank lattes till I tried the caramelized honey I'm in love hope there here for good not just seasonal

Delicious making you want more

5 stars

My boss actually bought this for the office (How lucky I am!) anyway it is an absolute treat to drink and I find myself going to the coffee room more often because it is very moreish. Completely different to anything I have tasted before and the honey tones are delightful. I would recommend!

Perfect Balance of Flavours

5 stars

I have been trying to stretch out the sachets at work as it’s such a delicious afternoon treat! Not too sweet, perfect amount of foaming, tastes luxurious & you can really taste the honey [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this flavour!!

5 stars

Love this flavour as it has a nice aroma and is just sweet enough. The quality of the coffe eis brilliant and I like to have one of these after my lunch each day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not bad not amazing either

3 stars

I think it's ok when you ru out of your favourite coffee or your coffee machine is broken but I found it quite watery and it tastes like chemical so I wouldn't recommend it to someone really ......... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Full of flavour and perfect for all!

5 stars

I'm a huge coffee drinker and when I tried this I wasn't disappointed. It is full of flavour, creamy smooth and sweet. For anyone who might find coffee a little bitter - try this, you wil be converted! It's easier to make - just add hot water and you have the perfect caramelised honey latte. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nescafe Gold Double Chocolate Mocha Coffee 8 X 23G

£ 1.50
£0.82/100g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Salted Toffee Macadamia Mocha 156G

£ 1.50
£0.96/100g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Latte Caramel Coffee 8 X 17G

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Toffee Nut Latte 8 Sachet 156G

£ 1.50
£0.96/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here