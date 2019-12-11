Nescafe Gold Caramelised Honey Latte 8X18g 144G

Nice texture but odd taste
Lovely smooth texture but the smell is quite strong and offputting at first, the taste is weaker but a bit too sweet, would have liked the coffee to taste more obvious as the honey and milk etc just overpowers the actual coffee and you can't taste it at all.
unhappy customer
I see that the coffee content was very low but so low that there was no taste of coffee at all.Not happy
Honeylisicious
So creamy with honey flavour, delicious! Definitely will be buying again.
Fantastic Idea
I really liked this - I was a little wary but my daughter had bought a box and asked if I wanted to try one. I am so glad I did. I am shopping later guess what item may just end up in my trolley!!
Taste amazing
Love these lil beauties I never drank lattes till I tried the caramelized honey I'm in love hope there here for good not just seasonal
Delicious making you want more
My boss actually bought this for the office (How lucky I am!) anyway it is an absolute treat to drink and I find myself going to the coffee room more often because it is very moreish. Completely different to anything I have tasted before and the honey tones are delightful. I would recommend!
Perfect Balance of Flavours
I have been trying to stretch out the sachets at work as it’s such a delicious afternoon treat! Not too sweet, perfect amount of foaming, tastes luxurious & you can really taste the honey [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this flavour!!
Love this flavour as it has a nice aroma and is just sweet enough. The quality of the coffe eis brilliant and I like to have one of these after my lunch each day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not bad not amazing either
I think it's ok when you ru out of your favourite coffee or your coffee machine is broken but I found it quite watery and it tastes like chemical so I wouldn't recommend it to someone really ......... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Full of flavour and perfect for all!
I'm a huge coffee drinker and when I tried this I wasn't disappointed. It is full of flavour, creamy smooth and sweet. For anyone who might find coffee a little bitter - try this, you wil be converted! It's easier to make - just add hot water and you have the perfect caramelised honey latte. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]