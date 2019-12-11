Nescafe Gold Salted Toffee Macadamia Mocha 156G

Rich and creamy!
I saw this and on impulse treated myself last week, as I adore macadamia nuts, and who doesn't love salted toffee! It was every bit as delicious as I had hoped it would be, with a rich creaminess, and that little hint of salt to keep it from being sickly. It is going to accidentally fall into my trolley regularly from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
I bought this as I like toffee and wanted to see what it was like. I was not disappointed it was delicious!
Wonderfully creamy
This is the coffee that finally makes my husband a coffee LOVER! We love the delicious flavours and the frothyness. Yum yum. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the taste
I bought this as I fancied something different, I wasn't disappointed. Really nice and smooth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great treat
Bought this the other week and both me and my wife love them. They make a great little treat that's super quick and easy to make. Unlike some other brands it mixes in well with no lumps.
Delicious
I'm a massive fan of all Nescafé gold products. They blend with the water lovely leaving no clumps like other products. You can taste the toffee from the first mouthful with hints of macadamia after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Match made in heaven
Love this coffee,it’s so smooth,get in from work,kick your shoes off and drink in the flavours,relaxing five minutes.
great tasting coffee
The coffee is amazing. When I have fam coming over from overseas they ask for my coffee, they don’t know my secret is Nescafé ;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nutty sweetness
Great coffee taste a little on the sweet side for me but didn’t stop me having another cup would like to see a sweetener free one [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Extremely good!
Thought I’d try as was new and wasn’t disappointed, very nice will be my new treat from now on, thank you Nescafé! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]