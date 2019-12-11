By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Gold Salted Toffee Macadamia Mocha 156G

4.5(65)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Salted Toffee Macadamia Mocha 156G
£ 1.50
£0.96/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Drinking Chocolate, Sugar, Natural Flavour and Coconut Oil.
  • Unwind with friends and family and savour a special moment with Salted Toffee and Macadamia Mocha.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Did you know we offer a wide variety of flavoured drinks? Why not try our NESCAFÉ GOLD Toffee Nut Latte?
  • Enjoy our indulgent new instant mocha with salted toffee and macadamia flavour!
  • Brilliant whatever the weather, enjoy hot or cold
  • Crafted using high quality coffee beans
  • Made with fresh milk sourced from British dairy farmers
  • Low fat when prepared, with no hydrogenated oil or artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 156g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (21%), Fat-Reduced Drinking Chocolate (10.5%) (Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (8%) [Instant Coffee (7.0%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Lactose, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

Net Contents

8 x 19.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy1706kJ143kJ333kJ8400 kJ
-405kcal34kcal79kcal2000 kcal
Fat10.0g0.8g2.0g70g
of which: saturates8.5g0.7g1.7g20g
Carbohydrate67.3g5.7g13.1g260g
of which: sugars50.2g4.3g9.8g90g
Fibre3.7g0.3g0.7g-
Protein9.1g0.8g1.8g50g
Salt1.37g0.12g0.27g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet + 200ml water, makes 230ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

65 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Rich and creamy!

5 stars

I saw this and on impulse treated myself last week, as I adore macadamia nuts, and who doesn't love salted toffee! It was every bit as delicious as I had hoped it would be, with a rich creaminess, and that little hint of salt to keep it from being sickly. It is going to accidentally fall into my trolley regularly from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

4 stars

I bought this as I like toffee and wanted to see what it was like. I was not disappointed it was delicious!

Wonderfully creamy

5 stars

This is the coffee that finally makes my husband a coffee LOVER! We love the delicious flavours and the frothyness. Yum yum. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the taste

5 stars

I bought this as I fancied something different, I wasn't disappointed. Really nice and smooth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great treat

5 stars

Bought this the other week and both me and my wife love them. They make a great little treat that's super quick and easy to make. Unlike some other brands it mixes in well with no lumps.

Delicious

5 stars

I'm a massive fan of all Nescafé gold products. They blend with the water lovely leaving no clumps like other products. You can taste the toffee from the first mouthful with hints of macadamia after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Match made in heaven

5 stars

Love this coffee,it’s so smooth,get in from work,kick your shoes off and drink in the flavours,relaxing five minutes.

great tasting coffee

5 stars

The coffee is amazing. When I have fam coming over from overseas they ask for my coffee, they don’t know my secret is Nescafé ;) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nutty sweetness

4 stars

Great coffee taste a little on the sweet side for me but didn’t stop me having another cup would like to see a sweetener free one [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extremely good!

5 stars

Thought I’d try as was new and wasn’t disappointed, very nice will be my new treat from now on, thank you Nescafé! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 65 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

