By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Biodegradable Daily Essential Cleansing Face Wipes 25S

4.5(55)Write a review
Nivea Biodegradable Daily Essential Cleansing Face Wipes 25S
£ 3.00
£0.12/each

Product Description

  • Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes Organic Aloe Vera
  • 00800 49 40 1911 (toll-free)*
  • * roaming charges may apply
  • These soft and gentle wipes are made with 100% renewable plant fibres. They are biodegradable.
  • Nivea® Biodegradable Refreshing Cleansing Wipes enriched with specially selected Organic Argan Oil and Organic Aloe Vera. Suitable even for sensitive skin.
  • Gently but effectively cleanses the skin, while maintaining its natural balance.
  • Thoroughly removes face and eye make-up.
  • Provides the skin with refreshing moisture.
  • Result
  • The skin is thoroughly cleansed, feeling soft and refreshed, looking naturally radiant.
  • For face and eyes
  • For all skin types
  • With moisture protecting closure
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically and ophthalmologically approved

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopropyl Stearate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopherol, Glycerin, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum

Produce of

Made in The Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Application
  • Gently cleanse face, neck and eye area with soft wipe keeping eyes closed. Carefully reseal the bag after use with the Moisture Protecting Closure to prevent drying out.

Warnings

  • DO NOT FLUSH

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • D-20245 Hamburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

25 x Wipes

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT FLUSH

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

55 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Skin feels great after

5 stars

Really lovely product, cleans very well, smells lovely and makes my face feel fresh & clean PLUS they are bio degradable. I'm stocking up while on special offer.

NEW FOUND FRIEND

5 stars

Have always used Nivea Wipes - then I found these bio ones - love them. Thank You Nivea ........

Biodegradable wipes

5 stars

So glad that I can once again purchase my favourite wipes, now that they are biodegradable. Not sure that they are as moist as before but that could be due to the current hot temperature, so will reserve judgement.

Finally

3 stars

Finally.... now make them cruelty free!!!!!!

Burns my skin

1 stars

I bought these as they're biodegradable and I wanted to make an environmentally conscious purchase. However, whenever I use these wipes I feel a burning sensation, especially around the sensitive eye area. I have never had this experience with wipes before and I use Nivea products all the time, but there must be some new ingredient in these wipes that can sting some people's skin! Unfortunately I'm going to have to stop using these and find an alternative!

I loved this product!

5 stars

I loved this product!

Good for combination and sensitive skin!

4 stars

I like this wipes as it is not irritating my skin like others. After using it my face feels lighter and refreshed. It easily removes my light makeup. Each wipe contains a good amount of moisturizer. It is the right size as well, just big enough for my handbag. One thing I really like is the fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

Great product , left my face clean and fresh and was gentle on my face too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wipes

5 stars

I just love these wipes. Each wipe is quite big, soft and they smell so good. Great to refresh yourself in summer or to remove the makeup. And at least we help the planet a bit when we use these biodegradable wipes. Would recommend them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Environmentally friendly and efficient

5 stars

These wipes were great. They removed my make up seamlessly and left my skin feeling soft and refreshed. The fact that they are biodegradable is a huge environmental bonus and in no way affects the way you use them. Will definitely purchase more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 55 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Nivea Face Sensitive Wipes 25'S

£ 3.00
£0.12/each

Nivea Face Care Essential Micellar Wipes 25 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.12/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here