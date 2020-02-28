Nivea Biodegradable Daily Essential Cleansing Face Wipes 25S

Skin feels great after
Really lovely product, cleans very well, smells lovely and makes my face feel fresh & clean PLUS they are bio degradable. I'm stocking up while on special offer.
NEW FOUND FRIEND
Have always used Nivea Wipes - then I found these bio ones - love them. Thank You Nivea ........
Biodegradable wipes
So glad that I can once again purchase my favourite wipes, now that they are biodegradable. Not sure that they are as moist as before but that could be due to the current hot temperature, so will reserve judgement.
Finally
Finally.... now make them cruelty free!!!!!!
Burns my skin
I bought these as they're biodegradable and I wanted to make an environmentally conscious purchase. However, whenever I use these wipes I feel a burning sensation, especially around the sensitive eye area. I have never had this experience with wipes before and I use Nivea products all the time, but there must be some new ingredient in these wipes that can sting some people's skin! Unfortunately I'm going to have to stop using these and find an alternative!
I loved this product!
I loved this product!
Good for combination and sensitive skin!
I like this wipes as it is not irritating my skin like others. After using it my face feels lighter and refreshed. It easily removes my light makeup. Each wipe contains a good amount of moisturizer. It is the right size as well, just big enough for my handbag. One thing I really like is the fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
Great product , left my face clean and fresh and was gentle on my face too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great wipes
I just love these wipes. Each wipe is quite big, soft and they smell so good. Great to refresh yourself in summer or to remove the makeup. And at least we help the planet a bit when we use these biodegradable wipes. Would recommend them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Environmentally friendly and efficient
These wipes were great. They removed my make up seamlessly and left my skin feeling soft and refreshed. The fact that they are biodegradable is a huge environmental bonus and in no way affects the way you use them. Will definitely purchase more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]