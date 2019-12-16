Kellogg's Corn Flakes 720G

What has happened to the larger packs that I usual
What has happened to the larger packs that I usually buy? The 1kg and 1.2kg packs are no longer offered.
By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
Maize, Sugar, Barley Malt Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1(Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
24 Servings
720g ℮
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/30g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1604kJ
|481kJ
|-
|378kcal
|113kcal
|6%
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.3g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|84g
|25g
|of which sugars
|8g
|2.4g
|3%
|Fibre
|3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|7g
|2.1g
|Salt
|1.13g
|0.34g
|6%
|Vitamin D
|8.4µg
|167
|2.5µg
|50%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.91mg
|83%
|0.28mg
|25%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|83%
|0.35mg
|25%
|Niacin (B3)
|13.3mg
|83%
|4.0mg
|25%
|Vitamin B6
|1.2mg
|83%
|0.35mg
|25%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|166µg
|83%
|50.0µg
|25%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|83%
|0.63µg
|25%
|Iron
|8.0mg
|57%
|2.4mg
|17%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
