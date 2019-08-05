By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kellogg's Coco Pops 480G

4.5(37)Write a review
Kellogg's Coco Pops 480G
£ 2.99
£0.62/100g
30g
  • Energy486kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.6g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1621kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Toasted Rice.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • IRI UK 2018 www.cocopops.com
  • 30% less sugar**
  • **30% less sugar on average than other chocolate flavoured toasted rice cereals.
  • Added goodness*
  • *Contains ≥15% RI vitamin D which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones.

By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Just as delicious
  • No artificial colours or sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 480g
  • Vitamin D which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2(Riboflavin), Vitamin B1(Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Kellog's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellog's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,

Net Contents

480g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy1621kJ486kJ6%
-382kcal115kcal
Fat1.9g0.6g<1%
of which saturates0.9g0.3g1%
Carbohydrate84g25g
of which sugars17g5.1g6%
Fibre3g0.9g
Protein6.3g1.9g
Salt0.65g0.20g3%
Vitamin D8.4µg167%2.5µg50%
Thiamin (B1)0.91mg83%0.28mg25%
Riboflavin (B2)1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Niacin (B3)13.3mg83%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B6 1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)166µg83%50.0µg25%
Vitamin B122.1µg83%0.63µg25%
Iron 8.0mg57%2.4mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

37 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic product

5 stars

Great product, will buy again. The packaging and actual product are very good.

A pleasant surprise

4 stars

Enjoyed these more than I thought I would not had them for ages Good chocolate flavour Better than I remember I plan to maybe try them in baking

Still the best!

5 stars

Many supermarkets do their own brand Coco Pops, but nothing can quite beat the original. These have the best taste and texture, and the leftover milk is definitely the chocolatiest. The only downside is these don't last long in our household!

My son loves the product. Especially the chocolate

5 stars

My son loves the product. Especially the chocolate milk left after finishing his cereal.

Just as good as an adult as they always were as a

4 stars

Just as good as an adult as they always were as a kid!

Chocolate ly!

5 stars

My children love these! They always turn the milk chocolatly!

Lovely and chocolatey

5 stars

Lovely and crisp and crunchy. Really satisfying chocolate taste - and milk.

An awesome product which reminds me of my childhoo

5 stars

An awesome product which reminds me of my childhood and it makes the milk go chocolatey!

Great for kids

5 stars

My daughter loves eating this. It has less sugar than it used to, but it still tastes good and the milk still turns chocolatey.

I don't personally eat the we bu My wife and son l

5 stars

I don't personally eat the we bu My wife and son love them, they made me buy these over the shop own brand and No complaints so far. My wife says the own brand versions don't have as nice a chocolate taste as these and they stay crisper longer. I'll buy these from now on as they have stopped complaing 😊

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Weetabix Weetos Chocolate Cereal 500G

£ 2.90
£0.58/100g

W.K Kellogg No Added Sugar Cocoa & Hazelnut Granola 550G

£ 3.00
£0.55/100g

Offer

Kellogg's Special K Oats & Honey Cereal 420 G

£ 3.00
£0.71/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here