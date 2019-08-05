Kellogg's Coco Pops 480G

Fantastic product
Great product, will buy again. The packaging and actual product are very good.
A pleasant surprise
Enjoyed these more than I thought I would not had them for ages Good chocolate flavour Better than I remember I plan to maybe try them in baking
Still the best!
Many supermarkets do their own brand Coco Pops, but nothing can quite beat the original. These have the best taste and texture, and the leftover milk is definitely the chocolatiest. The only downside is these don't last long in our household!
My son loves the product. Especially the chocolate milk left after finishing his cereal.
Just as good as an adult as they always were as a kid!
Chocolate ly!
My children love these! They always turn the milk chocolatly!
Lovely and chocolatey
Lovely and crisp and crunchy. Really satisfying chocolate taste - and milk.
An awesome product which reminds me of my childhood and it makes the milk go chocolatey!
Great for kids
My daughter loves eating this. It has less sugar than it used to, but it still tastes good and the milk still turns chocolatey.
I don't personally eat the we bu My wife and son love them, they made me buy these over the shop own brand and No complaints so far. My wife says the own brand versions don't have as nice a chocolate taste as these and they stay crisper longer. I'll buy these from now on as they have stopped complaing 😊