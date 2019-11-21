By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yalumba Organic Cabernet Merlot 75Cl

Product Description

  • Cabernet Merlot - Red South Australian Wine
  • A moon lit planting five generations ago has made Yalumba Australia's most historic family owned winery
  • Our growers' passion and hard work have produced Cabernet and Merlot grapes rich with flavour.
  • Leafy Cabernet with a succulent Merlot mid-palate of fresh red berry compote with hints of spearmint. Best enjoyed young.
  • By definition, sustainability never ends.
  • At Yalumba, it means making a continuous effort to reduce our impact on the environment, staying involved in the community and persevering to make great wine with minimal intervention in the vineyard and winery, generation after generation.
  • Being harmonious with the natural environmental has been at the core of our certified organic winemaking program, where our focus is on making delicious wine to be enjoyed with family and friends.

  • Organic wine
  • Wine of South Australia
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This wine has aromas of purple flowers which are combined with forest floor aromas. The aromas continue on the palate and are have a hint of spice and mulberry. It is medium bodied with soft tannins and a bright, juicy and persistent finish.

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13.0% vol

Producer

Yalumba

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Heather Fraser

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Made with organic wine making techniques, this wine was fermented with indigenous yeasts and with little intervention from the winemaker.

History

  • Yalumba, Australia's oldest family owned winery, was founded in 1849 by Samuel Smith, an English brewer. He purchased a 30 acre parcel of land near Angaston, South Australia and called it "Yalumba", Aboriginal for "all the land around". Six generations, and 160 years later, Yalumba remains a hero of the region.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for this wine are sourced from four family owned, organically certified vineyards. The Carypides family vineyard located at Virginia in the Adelaide Plains, the Barich family vineyard on the Murray River at Loxton, the Palena family vineyards near Barmera in the Riverland, and the Strachan family vineyard in McLaren Vale.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 3 years of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Yalumba,
  • 40 Eden Valley Road,
  • Angaston,
  • South Australia 5353.

Importer address

  • John E Fells & Sons Limited,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • John E Fells & Sons Limited,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Thumbs up, surprisingly good!!

5 stars

I love & enjoyed the taste of this so will definitely buy it again, it's good value too! I think everyone's taste is different so you just have to try it (it doesn't taste musty to me)!!

Best cabernet ive found 25 years and Organic safee

5 stars

Been drinking wine for 25 years around the world in different countries. Hands down this is best cabernet ive tasted in 25 years delicious full of flavour. Hardys and lindlemans were my favourite but not organic. Organic has no chemicals sprayed on grapes and seeds are non gmo and there is normal bio diversity in the soil unlike non organic doul is poisoned. Hence the delicious flavour organic. My new favourite wine. I find Australia wines to be the best for flavour for me.

Not to my taste

2 stars

Bit of a musty taste and not a wine I would buy again

