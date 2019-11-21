Yalumba Organic Cabernet Merlot 75Cl

Thumbs up, surprisingly good!!
I love & enjoyed the taste of this so will definitely buy it again, it's good value too! I think everyone's taste is different so you just have to try it (it doesn't taste musty to me)!!
Best cabernet ive found 25 years and Organic safee
Been drinking wine for 25 years around the world in different countries. Hands down this is best cabernet ive tasted in 25 years delicious full of flavour. Hardys and lindlemans were my favourite but not organic. Organic has no chemicals sprayed on grapes and seeds are non gmo and there is normal bio diversity in the soil unlike non organic doul is poisoned. Hence the delicious flavour organic. My new favourite wine. I find Australia wines to be the best for flavour for me.
Not to my taste
Bit of a musty taste and not a wine I would buy again