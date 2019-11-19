Tamnavulin Single Malt Sherry Cask 1L

Product Description
- Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky Sherry Cask Edition
- Originating from Spain, the sherry casks selected to finesse this single malt Scotch whisky provide the signature notes of raisin, vanilla and orange. A perfect complement to the sweet, mellow and smooth taste of Tamnavulin
- Tasting Notes
- Matured in American oak barrels and finessed by three different types of sherry cask to complement the sweet, mellow flavour of Tamnavulin.
- Colour - Amber Gold.
- Nose - Aromatic with enticing aromas of vanilla, caramel, banana and milk chocolate with a hint of fresh ginger.
- Palate - Warm, sweet flavours of maple syrup, raisin and orange with subtle notes of apricot and melon.
- Finish - Rich and smooth - a classic Speyside malt.
- Tamnavulin Distillery
- On the southern edge of Speyside, in the foothills of the Cairngorm mountains, lies Tamnavulin Distillery. Tucked away on the banks of the River Livet, the small group of skilled, timed-served craftsmen at Tamnavulin create a classic Speyside whisky.
- Pack size: 100cl
Information
Alcohol Units
40
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland. Distilled, matured & bottled in Scotland
Number of uses
Bottle contains 40 25ml glasses
Name and address
- Tamnavulin Distillery Company Ltd.,
- Ballindalloch,
- Scotland,
- AB37 9JA.
Return to
- Tamnavulin Distillery Company Ltd.,
- Ballindalloch,
- Scotland,
- AB37 9JA.
- tamnavulinwhisky.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
1l ℮
