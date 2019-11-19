By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tamnavulin Single Malt Sherry Cask 1L

Tamnavulin Single Malt Sherry Cask 1L
Product Description

  • Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky Sherry Cask Edition
  • Originating from Spain, the sherry casks selected to finesse this single malt Scotch whisky provide the signature notes of raisin, vanilla and orange. A perfect complement to the sweet, mellow and smooth taste of Tamnavulin
  • Tasting Notes
  • Matured in American oak barrels and finessed by three different types of sherry cask to complement the sweet, mellow flavour of Tamnavulin.
  • Colour - Amber Gold.
  • Nose - Aromatic with enticing aromas of vanilla, caramel, banana and milk chocolate with a hint of fresh ginger.
  • Palate - Warm, sweet flavours of maple syrup, raisin and orange with subtle notes of apricot and melon.
  • Finish - Rich and smooth - a classic Speyside malt.
  • Tamnavulin Distillery
  • On the southern edge of Speyside, in the foothills of the Cairngorm mountains, lies Tamnavulin Distillery. Tucked away on the banks of the River Livet, the small group of skilled, timed-served craftsmen at Tamnavulin create a classic Speyside whisky.
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

40

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland. Distilled, matured & bottled in Scotland

Number of uses

Bottle contains 40 25ml glasses

Name and address

Return to

  • Tamnavulin Distillery Company Ltd.,
  • Ballindalloch,
  • Scotland,
  • AB37 9JA.
  • tamnavulinwhisky.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

