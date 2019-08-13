Bernard Matthews Turkey Dinosaurs 450G

The best of the Best
My son Alex has been eating these for years, he loves them and can’t get enough! Every day after school he has these with some potato waffles and Monster, I highly recommend these and so does my son!!
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078 kJ
Turkey 46%, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast, Turmeric, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring (Milk), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar
Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.For best before end date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. The following are guidelines only.
Remove all packaging before cooking. Check that food is thoroughly cooked before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a moderately hot, preheated grill for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 200°c/180°c Fan/Gas Mark 6 and cook for approximately 12-15 minutes.
Made in the UK using turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK and EU
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|RI*
|Energy
|1078 kJ
|1219 kJ
|8400
|-
|258 kcal
|292 kcal
|2000
|Fat
|14.0g
|15.7g
|70g
|saturates
|2.0g
|2.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|20.5g
|23.7g
|260g
|sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.7g
|24g
|Protein
|12.0g
|13.5g
|50g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.0g
|6g
|of which
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN. CAUTION WITH YOUNG CHILDREN.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019