By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bernard Matthews Turkey Dinosaurs 450G

5(1)Write a review
Bernard Matthews Turkey Dinosaurs 450G
£ 2.00
£4.45/kg

Offer

Each oven baked Dinosaur contains
  • Energy536kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.42g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078 kJ

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped turkey with added milk proteins from cows' milk coated in breadcrumbs.
  • How it all started...
  • In 1950, Bernard Matthews bought 20 turkey eggs and a second hand incubator from a local auction in Norfolk.
  • To the farm
  • 12 eggs hatched, and when he bought Great Witchingham Hall in 1955, it became home to the turkeys. The rest is history.
  • Why not try...
  • Bernard Matthews Chicken Escalopes Ham & Cheese
  • Bernard Matthews Chicken Breast Pieces
  • 9* Turkey Dinosaurs
  • *Average contents 9 Numbers may vary
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey 46%, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast, Turmeric, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring (Milk), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.For best before end date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. The following are guidelines only.
Remove all packaging before cooking. Check that food is thoroughly cooked before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a moderately hot, preheated grill for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 200°c/180°c Fan/Gas Mark 6 and cook for approximately 12-15 minutes.

Produce of

Made in the UK using turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK and EU

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
  • CAUTION WITH YOUNG CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Bernard Matthews Foods Ltd,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us this packaging and your letter to the following address:
  • Bernard Matthews Foods Ltd,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.
  • Or call us on 0800413640

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldPer 100g Oven BakedRI*
Energy 1078 kJ1219 kJ8400
-258 kcal292 kcal2000
Fat 14.0g15.7g70g
saturates 2.0g2.2g20g
Carbohydrate 20.5g23.7g260g
sugars 0.2g0.1g90g
Fibre 0.9g0.7g24g
Protein 12.0g13.5g50g
Salt 0.8g1.0g6g
of which---
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal---

Safety information

View more safety information

ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN. CAUTION WITH YOUNG CHILDREN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best of the Best

5 stars

My son Alex has been eating these for years, he loves them and can’t get enough! Every day after school he has these with some potato waffles and Monster, I highly recommend these and so does my son!!

Usually bought next

Bernard Matthews Turkey Unicorns 420G

£ 2.00
£4.77/kg

Offer

Mccain Smiles 454G

£ 1.30
£2.87/kg

Bernard Matthews 15 Mini Kievs 340G

£ 2.00
£5.89/kg

Offer

Bernard Matthews Gold Turkey Drummers 450G

£ 2.00
£4.45/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here