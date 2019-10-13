Tesco 6 Mini Garlic & Coriander Naans

Super.
These are delicious. Splashed with some water, and microwaved for a minute or two, inside a piece of kitchen roll, they are great with curry. I've actually had one with some sliced cooked ham as a very quick snack, and it was yummy. They'd probably be good as wee pizzas, too. I always have some in the freezer, they can be heated from frozen, so really handy.
Great taste, easy to use.
Got these as a substitute and thought they were fantastic. Great taste, easy to heat in toaster or oven. Definately recommend and buy again.