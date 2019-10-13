By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Mini Garlic & Coriander Naans

Tesco 6 Mini Garlic & Coriander Naans
One mini naan
  • Energy519kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ / 261kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Mini naan breads made with garlic and topped with dried coriander.
  • Tandoor style oven baked Flame baked for a bubbly and fragrant bread. Serve as a starter with yogurt raita and mango chutney.
  • Tandoor style oven baked Flame baked for a bubbly and fragrant bread.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Tandoor style oven baked
  • Flame baked for a bubbly and fragrant bread
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Coriander, Garlic (0.4%), Kalonji Seeds, Salt, Flavouring, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Dried Skimmed Milk.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container, consume within 2 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: Sprinkle naan with water.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill, turning once.
Medium 4 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Sprinkle naan with water.
Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try?
  • Serve as a starter with yogurt raita and mango chutney.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

6 x Mini Naans

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mini naan (47g)
Energy1104kJ / 261kcal519kJ / 123kcal
Fat4.6g2.2g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate45.9g21.6g
Sugars4.4g2.1g
Fibre3.0g1.4g
Protein7.6g3.6g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Super.

5 stars

These are delicious. Splashed with some water, and microwaved for a minute or two, inside a piece of kitchen roll, they are great with curry. I've actually had one with some sliced cooked ham as a very quick snack, and it was yummy. They'd probably be good as wee pizzas, too. I always have some in the freezer, they can be heated from frozen, so really handy.

Great taste, easy to use.

5 stars

Got these as a substitute and thought they were fantastic. Great taste, easy to heat in toaster or oven. Definately recommend and buy again.

