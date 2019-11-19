By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sierra Nevada California Ipa 4X355ml Cans

4(1)Write a review
Sierra Nevada California Ipa 4X355ml Cans
£ 6.00
£4.23/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • California IPA
  • Family owned, operated & argued over
  • Pure ingredients
  • Finest quality
  • Citrusy & sessionable ale
  • Pack size: 1420ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • This product contains: Barley

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Store and serve chilled

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
  • Chico,
  • CA & Mills River,
  • NC U.S.A.

Importer address

  • Grand Cru Beers,
  • Dublin 11,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Grand Cru Beers,
  • Dublin 11,
  • Ireland.
  • www.sierranevada.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 355ml

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

very nice clean crisp flavour , goes well with foo

4 stars

very nice clean crisp flavour , goes well with food , or on its own

