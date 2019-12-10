By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hyke Gin 50Cl

5(1)Write a review
£ 19.00
£38.00/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Gin
  • HYKE Gin ingeniously re-invents internationally sourced grapes that are surplus to the requirements of the supermarket supply chain as a luxurious, handcrafted spirit. This grape spirit, along with botanicals including Juniper, myrrh and rooibos give HYKE its distinctive character.
  • Co-created by Foxhole Spirits - an innovator in the drinks industry specialising in the production of premium spirits from otherwise unused resources - and Richard Hochfeld Ltd, one of the UK's largest fruit importers.
  • Botanicals
  • Juniper, Myrrh, Nigella Seed, Rooibos, Cumin, Bay Leaf, Green Cardamon, Black Cardamon, Coriander, Angelica Root, Angelica Seed, Orris Root, Liquorice Root, Aniseed, Lemon Zest
  • HYKE Gin is made in England using a sustainably sourced grape spirit
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Delightful, superb complexity; a nose of zesty citrus peel and coriander leads to onto flavours of vanilla, resinous juniper and cedar wood, and a long complex finish.

Alcohol Units

20

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Foxhole Spirits Limited,
  • Foxhole Lane,
  • RH17 5NB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious, sustainable, versatile. Amazing in my g

5 stars

Delicious, sustainable, versatile. Amazing in my gin and tonic!

