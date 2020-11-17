By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sierra Nevada California Ipa 355Ml Can

5(1)Write a review
Sierra Nevada California Ipa 355Ml Can
£ 1.80
£5.08/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • ©S.N.BR.CO.
  • Citrusy & sessionable ale
  • Family owned, operated & argued over
  • Pack size: 355ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Alcohol Units

1.49

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Chilled

Storage

Store chilledBest Before - See Can Bottom

Preparation and Usage

  • This American craft beer is best stored cold and enjoyed when fresh.
  • Serve chilled

Name and address

  • Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.,
  • Chico,
  • CA.
  • Mills River,
  • NC,
  • U.S.A.

Importer address

  • SNBC UK,
  • 16 Great Queen Street,
  • London,
  • WC2B 5AH.
  • Grand Cru Beers,
  • Dublin 11,

Return to

  • SNBC UK,
  • 16 Great Queen Street,
  • London,
  • WC2B 5AH.
  • Grand Cru Beers,
  • Dublin 11,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

355ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

California dreaming

5 stars

OMG... this is a great IPA. Light golden in colour and packed full of punchy aromatic citrus flavours. It's up there with some of the best citrus ales and one my favourites.

Usually bought next

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Ipa 355Ml

£ 1.80
£5.08/litre

Offer

Sierra Nevada California Ipa 4X355ml Cans

£ 6.00
£4.23/litre

Offer

Fourpure Juicebox Citrus Ipa 330Ml Can

£ 2.50
£7.58/litre

Offer

Camden Off Menu Ipa 330Ml

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here