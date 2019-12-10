Aperol 100Cl .
Product Description
- Aperitif
- Aperol it is the perfect aperitif that evokes the sociable Italian 'aperitivo' lifestyle, from pre-dinner conversation to an evening with friends and family. It is best enjoyed in its signature serve, the Aperol Spritz, the traditional Italian Aperitivo and the perfect drink to start the evening.
- Its light, refreshing bitter-sweet taste has been starting conversations since 1919.
- Lightly alcoholic, Aperol is a magical infusion of bitter and sweet orange, mix of herbs and roots.
- To make the perfect Aperol Spritz, fill a large wine glass with ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts, add a splash of soda water and garnish with an orange slice.
- Since its creation, Aperol has been the quintessential Italian Aperitif. Its unique secret recipe has remained unchanged throughout the years. Aperol is the irreplaceable ingredient for the preparation of the original Aperol Spritz.
- Pack size: 100cl
Information
Alcohol Units
11
ABV
11% vol
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Fill a wine glass with ice
- Combine Prosecco Doc followed by Aperol in equal parts
- Add a splash of soda
- Garnish with an orange slice
Name and address
- Campari UK,
- Level 27,
- The Shard 32,
- London Bridge Street,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
100cl
