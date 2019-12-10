Tesco Finest South African Fairtrade Cinsault 75Cl
- Energy422kJ 102kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 81kcal
Product Description
- Cinsault Wine of South Africa W.O. Breedekloof 2019
- Mountain breeze and shade provide perfect vineyard conditions for this Cinsault, a unique and underrated grape variety. Combined with careful winemaking attention, this results in a smooth and elegant wine with aromas of red berries and a soft, fruity palate with delicate herbal notes. Best served slightly below room temperature, it can be enjoyed on its own, with cured meats, roast pork or pâté.
- Fairtrade
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Fruity & medium bodied
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Aromas of red berries and a soft, fruity palate with delicate herbal notes.
Region of Origin
Western Cape
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Kingsland
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cinsault
Vinification Details
- Sourcing grapes from some of the most southerly vineyards in Africa, the winery produces a fantastic array of wines. The long day length and moderate temperatures during ripening, results in unique varietal expressions, low yields and the achievement of true physiological ripeness at moderate alcohol level.
History
- Relatively young winery, started in 1962 as a co-operative between 6 growers, focusing primarily on bulk. This all changed in the early 1990's when the winery started being known for more premium wines and soon cultivated a reputation as a progressive brand from the outset.
Regional Information
- Each vineyard offers a unique fingerprint aimed at their quest to create wines of individual character with their own personality. From these low-yield, terroir-specific sites, only the best grapes were hand-picked at optimum physiological ripeness to ensure fine, pure fruit reaching the winery. Helped by the long days and moderate ripening temperatures.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Preparation and Usage
- Best served slightly below room temperature, it can be enjoyed on its own, with cured meats, roast pork or pâté.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Kingsland Drinks,
- M44 6BD,
- U.K.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
Return to
- Kingsland Drinks,
- M44 6BD,
- U.K.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A 125ml serving contains
|Energy
|338kJ / 81kcal
|422kJ / 102kcal
