Tesco Finest South African Fairtrade Cinsault 75Cl

Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • Cinsault Wine of South Africa W.O. Breedekloof 2019
  • Mountain breeze and shade provide perfect vineyard conditions for this Cinsault, a unique and underrated grape variety. Combined with careful winemaking attention, this results in a smooth and elegant wine with aromas of red berries and a soft, fruity palate with delicate herbal notes. Best served slightly below room temperature, it can be enjoyed on its own, with cured meats, roast pork or pâté.
  • Fairtrade
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of red berries and a soft, fruity palate with delicate herbal notes.

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Kingsland

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cinsault

Vinification Details

  • Sourcing grapes from some of the most southerly vineyards in Africa, the winery produces a fantastic array of wines. The long day length and moderate temperatures during ripening, results in unique varietal expressions, low yields and the achievement of true physiological ripeness at moderate alcohol level.

History

  • Relatively young winery, started in 1962 as a co-operative between 6 growers, focusing primarily on bulk. This all changed in the early 1990's when the winery started being known for more premium wines and soon cultivated a reputation as a progressive brand from the outset.

Regional Information

  • Each vineyard offers a unique fingerprint aimed at their quest to create wines of individual character with their own personality. From these low-yield, terroir-specific sites, only the best grapes were hand-picked at optimum physiological ripeness to ensure fine, pure fruit reaching the winery. Helped by the long days and moderate ripening temperatures.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served slightly below room temperature, it can be enjoyed on its own, with cured meats, roast pork or pâté.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Kingsland Drinks,
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Kingsland Drinks,
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy338kJ / 81kcal422kJ / 102kcal

