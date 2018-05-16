Niquitin Step 2 Patch (14Mg) 14 Day

Product Description
- Step 2 14 Clear Patches 2 Week Kit
- NiQuitin Clear Patch relieves and/ or prevents cravings and nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It is part of a programme designed to support your wish to stop smoking. The programme contains 3 steps which you will need to follow, starting with Step 1, then Step 2, then Step 3.
- Each Step has its own strength of NiQuitin Clear Patch; the patches are designed to supply your body with the correct amount of nicotine, which decreases as you go from Step 1 to Step 3.
- NiQuitin Clear Patches release a continuous flow of therapeutic nicotine providing 24-hour crave control to help you reduce smoking or quit smoking for good. These patches contain 14 mg of nicotine and are Step 2 of the successful NiQuitin step down quitting programme.
- 1 patch, 24-hour crave control with NiQuitin's unique Smart Control™ Technology
- If you quit smoking, the first thing you are likely to notice is an intense and uncontrolled desire for a cigarette. It is also likely that you will have to deal with unpleasant withdrawal symptoms, such as headaches, insomnia and nervousness. NiQuitin helps you manage this and is especially for those who want to:
- - Quit smoking for good
- - Temporarily withdraw from smoking
- - Reduce smoking
- What makes the patches so effective? Once applied, the unique Smart Control™ Technology patch releases nicotine fast and then provides a controlled release throughout the day - helping to stop nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms before they even occur.
- The advantages of NiQuitin Clear Patches
- Provides all day craving control
- Relieves withdrawal symptoms
- Completely discrete transparent patch
- Only patch with smart control technology
- Combine with NiQuitin oral products for even better results*
- How it works - step down quitting programme
- When you're ready to quit smoking, NiQuitin Patches come in three strengths (steps) that deliver different levels of therapeutic nicotine to provide 24-hour relief from withdrawal symptoms. Apply a new patch every day according to the step-by-step plan:
- Step 1: Use for the first 6 weeks NiQuitin Clear 21mg Patch (Start here if you smoke more than 10 cigarettes a day)
- Step 2: Use for 2 weeks NiQuitin Clear 14g Patch (Start here and use for 6 weeks if you smoke less than 10 cigarettes a day)
- Step 3: Use on completion of step 2 for 2 weeks NiQuitin Clear 7 mg Patch
- Which patch plan is most suitable for you?
- The time it takes to complete the course depends on how many cigarettes you smoke.
- More than 10 cigarettes a day: start with step 1 and move to step 2 for two weeks and end with step 3 to follow the 10-week programme.
- Less than 10 cigarettes a day: start with step 2 for 6 weeks and move to step 3 to follow the 8-week programme.
- For an unbeatable* and most effective way of Quitin', combine NiQuitin Patches with NiQuitin Minis or Lozenges, to help beat the cigarette cravings.
- Combine NiQuitin Patches with NiQuitin Minis Lozenges as it provides a system of craving management that helps throughout the day and at those times when cravings strike.
- Start your new smoke-free life with NiQuitin!
- NiQuitin is one of the leading brands in nicotine replacement therapy. No matter how determined you are, managing your cravings on willpower alone can be extremely difficult. NiQuitin can help make it easier whether you want to quit one day at a time or quit one cigarette at a time. The successful NiQuitin range consists of different variants for whether you're trying to cut or first reduce down.
- NiQuitin Minis Mint Lozenges - Starts to relieve cravings in just 3 minutes1
- NiQuitin Mint Lozenges - Effective craving relief even after the lozenge has gone.
- NiQuitin Extra Fresh Mint Gum - Effective relief for cravings with a fresh mint flavour
- NiQuitin Clear Patch - Provides 24 hours of controlled nicotine release
- NiQuitin Clear 14mg Patch Ingredients
- Nicotine. Drug reservoir: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer. Occlusive backing: Polyethylene Terephthalate/ Ethylene vinyl acetate. Rate controlling membrane: Polyethylene Film. Adhesive and protective layer: Polyisobutylene Adhesive Laminate.
- *Provides significant improvements in quit rates vs. patch alone.
- 1 4mg only
- With continuous nicotine release
- Step 2 smokers of less than 10 a day
- 24 hour stop smoking aid
Information
Ingredients
Each Patch contains 78mg Nicotine and delivers 14mg Nicotine in 24 hours
Storage
Store below 30°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before using this product
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from a healthcare professional or support programme.
- How to Use
- Apply one patch to the skin once a day, preferably on waking. NiQuitin Clear Patch is intended to be used for 24 hours but can be removed before bed (after 16 hours) if preferred.
- Full instructions are given in the enclosed leaflet.
- Step 1 (21 mg), Initial treatment period, 6 weeks
- Step 2 (14 mg), Step down treatment period, 2 weeks*
- Step 3 (7 mg), Step down treatment period, 2 weeks
- * Light smokers (less than 10 cigarettes a day) should start with Step 2 (14 mg) for 6 weeks and then Step 3 (7 mg) for 2 weeks.
- Stopping smoking straightaway is best for your health. However if you are not able to, you can also use NiQuitin Clear Patch to help cut down on smoking, perhaps before stopping, or to help you stop smoking for short periods of time.
- For full instructions please read the enclosed leaflet carefully.
- For application to the skin.
Warnings
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- CONSULT A HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL
- If you have or recently had heart problems.
- If you have serious liver or kidney disease, uncontrolled overactive thyroid gland or pheochromocytoma.
- Before use if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
- If you get a persistent skin reaction, remove the patch and tell your doctor.
- DO NOT USE
- If you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed in the leaflet.
- If you are a non-smoker, an occasional smoker or under 12 years old.
- DISPOSAL PRECAUTIONS
- Dispose of patch carefully then wash hands with water only, as instructed in the leaflet.
Return to
- Omega Pharma Ltd,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
14 x Patches
Safety information
Keep out of the sight and reach of children. CONSULT A HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL If you have or recently had heart problems. If you have serious liver or kidney disease, uncontrolled overactive thyroid gland or pheochromocytoma. Before use if you are pregnant or breast-feeding. If you get a persistent skin reaction, remove the patch and tell your doctor. DO NOT USE If you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed in the leaflet. If you are a non-smoker, an occasional smoker or under 12 years old. DISPOSAL PRECAUTIONS Dispose of patch carefully then wash hands with water only, as instructed in the leaflet.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020