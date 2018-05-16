By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eos Watermint Lip Balm 7G

Eos Watermint Lip Balm 7G
£ 6.50
£9.29/10g

Product Description

  • Lip balm
  • Certified organic
  • Organic balm with marine botanicals
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Contains sustainably sourced ingredients
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Without mineral oils
  • The natural choice for beautifully soft lips
  • 100% natural and enriched with marine botanicals for lasting hydration
  • Not tested on animals
  • Gluten-free
  • Pack size: 7G

Information

Ingredients

Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Beeswax/Cera Alba (Cire d'abeille)*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire de Carnauba*, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil*, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter*, Flavor (Aroma), Ascophyllum Nodosum Extract*, Chondrus Crispus Extract*, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract*, Olea Europea (Olive) Fruit Oil*, Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf/Stem Extract*, Citral1, Limonene1, Linalool1, *Organic, 1Component of Natural Flavor, 100% natural origin of total, 95% of the total ingredients are from Organic farming

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Made in USA

Name and address

  • eos Products S.a.r.l,
  • L-2557 Luxembourg

Return to

  • evolutionofsmooth.com

Net Contents

7g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

