Wine Route Sauvignon Blanc Chile 75Cl

Product Description

  • Chilean Sauvignon Blanc Pedro Ximenez 2019
  • With flavours of grapefruit and peach, this zesty refreshing white pairs perfectly with seafood and mildly spicy dishes
  • Wine Route. Chilean Sauvignon Blanc Pedro Ximenes 2019. With flavours of grapefruit and peach, this zesty refreshing white pairs perfectly with seafood and mildly spicy dishes. Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days
  • Wine of Chile
  • Specially selected for meal deal
  • Crisp and refreshing, this white is a perfect match for seafood dishes
  • Dry & zesty
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Bright and pale greenish-yellow in colour. The wine is fruity and herbaceous with the aroma of peaches. Refreshing, balanced and a clean finish.

Region of Origin

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Dry & zesty

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Pedro Ximénez

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in stainless steel tanks. Aged also in stainless steel.

History

  • Founded in 1883, Viña Concha y Toro is Latin America's leading producer and occupies an outstanding position among the world's most important wine companies, currently exporting to 140 countries worldwide. Uniquely, it owns around 11,300 hectares of prime vineyards in Chile, Argentina and United States.

Regional Information

  • Alluvial and colluvial soil. Mediterranean climate with extended dry season.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1740,
  • DH9 7XP,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • W5503,
  • 0X33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • W1740,
  • DH9 7XP,
  • U.K.
  • W5503,
  • 0X33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy292kJ / 70kcal366kJ / 88kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

