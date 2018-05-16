Aveeno Skin Relief Hand Cream 75Ml

Product Description
- AVEENO® Skin Relief Moisturising Hand Cream with a rich, fast absorbing and non-greasy formula. Clinically proven to moisturise and effectively soothe very dry, irritable or sensitive skin. Even suitable for diabetic's rough, dry skin. AVEENO® skin Relief Moisturising Hand Cream with pre-biotic triple oat complex* (oat flour + oat extract + oat oil) helps to improve the balanced of the skin's natural microbiome. Leaving skin more resilient and healthy looking from day 1.
- AVEENO® harnesses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced.
- Fast absorbing formula
- Helps heal very dry hands
- Clinically proven to restore the skin's natural barrier
- Soothes and moisturises very dry and irritable skin
- Dermatologist tested
- Unscented
- High tolerance formula
- Suitable for sensitive skin
[PR-001331], Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Steareth-20, Sodium Chloride, BHT, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Alcohol
- WARNING: Do not apply on wounded skin.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline 0808 238 9998
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline 1800 220044
WARNING: Do not apply on wounded skin.
