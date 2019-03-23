By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aveeno Yogurt Body Lotion Apricot & Honey 300Ml

Aveeno Yogurt Body Lotion Apricot & Honey 300Ml
  • Daily Moisturising Yogurt Body Cream
  • Visit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
  • Pre-Biotic Colloidal Oatmeal + Pro-Biotic Greek Yogurt*
  • AVEENO® Daily Moisturising Yogurt Body Cream with colloidal oatmeal and Greek yogurt, saturates your body with nourishing moisture. With a delicious smelling fragrance, the clinically proven formula revitalises dry skin. Its rich, creamy formula with pre-biotic colloidal oatmeal* improves the skin's natural balance for healthy looking and more resilient skin from the first use.
  • *In vitro test
  • AVEENO® harnesses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced.
  • Start with AVEENO® Daily Moisturising Yogurt Body Wash for an enriching experience for your skin and senses.
  • Same great formula
  • Revitalises normal to dry skin
  • Clinically proven to moisturise for 48 hours
  • Helps reinforce the skin's natural barrier
  • Apricot & honey scent
  • Paraben free
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Ingredients

[PR-018017], Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Petrolatum, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Yogurt Powder, Ethylhexylglycerin, Polysorbate 60, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Chloride, Disodium Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Phosphate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, CI 77891

Made in Greece

Made in Greece

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Foundation Park,
  • Roxborough Way,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Foundation Park,
  • Roxborough Way,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline 0808 238 9998
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline 1800 220044

300ml ℮

300ml ℮

Luxurious moisturizer and smells great too

5 stars

Just tried a sample of this and it is so thick and creamy goes into your skin really well and smells really nice, no after stickiness either

A Little Skin Saviour

4 stars

This definitely smells amazing! I have had compliments every time I use this! This product is one of my favourites. It's perfect for moisturising areas like elbows and knees as it's super rich and thick, which I love. t leaves my skin feeling very soft and not greasy. It is really a good generous sized container too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

ummm Smells lovely

4 stars

this cream is lush, it leaves my skin feeling very moisturised and lasts all day, the smell is lovely and no overpowering. My only niggle is it takes a while to blend into the skin, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Its a keeper!

5 stars

As soon as you open the pot your hit by the lovely aroma of sweet honey and apricots. Now, I can get quite dry skin, so normally stick to the 'comfort' creams, but this stuff is fantastic. The cream is rich and thick, you get a great coverage and easily absorbs into my skin. Only down side is once I put it on, my youngest son likes to smell me, lol! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Aveeno daily moisturising body yoghurt

5 stars

A creamy heavenly scented apricot and honey body moisturiser which is a complete joy to use! The consistency of the cream is very light and is easily absorbed leaving the skin feeling great and extremely nourished. I would definitely recommend this product and will buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Aveeno daily moisturiser lovely !!

5 stars

This cream felt like a touch of luxury made my hands feel so soft, it has an amazing smell too. Myself & my daughter have used aveeno products for many years due to having sensitive skin. I Will definitely buy more in the future loved this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Aveno Daily Moisturising Body Yogurt

5 stars

A very light cream goes on beautifully, a little goes a long way and leaves you moisturised for hours. A great buy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fab leaves skin feeling great

5 stars

Works aswell as it smells would definitely buy this product as leaves skin smelling gorgeous and feeling moisturised [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moisturiser moves in to my top three

5 stars

Using this for 10 days and can honestly say I feel as tho my skin is hydrated and fresh. The smell is pleasant and lasts longer than most moisturisers I have tried. A little amount go a long way which is something I look for. I will be adding this to my daily routine and would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love it

5 stars

I absolutely love this body cream, it smells amazing and left my skin so much softer than my usual moisturiser [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

