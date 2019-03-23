Aveeno Yogurt Body Lotion Apricot & Honey 300Ml

Luxurious moisturizer and smells great too
Just tried a sample of this and it is so thick and creamy goes into your skin really well and smells really nice, no after stickiness either
A Little Skin Saviour
This definitely smells amazing! I have had compliments every time I use this! This product is one of my favourites. It's perfect for moisturising areas like elbows and knees as it's super rich and thick, which I love. t leaves my skin feeling very soft and not greasy. It is really a good generous sized container too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
ummm Smells lovely
this cream is lush, it leaves my skin feeling very moisturised and lasts all day, the smell is lovely and no overpowering. My only niggle is it takes a while to blend into the skin, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Its a keeper!
As soon as you open the pot your hit by the lovely aroma of sweet honey and apricots. Now, I can get quite dry skin, so normally stick to the 'comfort' creams, but this stuff is fantastic. The cream is rich and thick, you get a great coverage and easily absorbs into my skin. Only down side is once I put it on, my youngest son likes to smell me, lol! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Aveeno daily moisturising body yoghurt
A creamy heavenly scented apricot and honey body moisturiser which is a complete joy to use! The consistency of the cream is very light and is easily absorbed leaving the skin feeling great and extremely nourished. I would definitely recommend this product and will buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Aveeno daily moisturiser lovely !!
This cream felt like a touch of luxury made my hands feel so soft, it has an amazing smell too. Myself & my daughter have used aveeno products for many years due to having sensitive skin. I Will definitely buy more in the future loved this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Aveno Daily Moisturising Body Yogurt
A very light cream goes on beautifully, a little goes a long way and leaves you moisturised for hours. A great buy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells fab leaves skin feeling great
Works aswell as it smells would definitely buy this product as leaves skin smelling gorgeous and feeling moisturised [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Moisturiser moves in to my top three
Using this for 10 days and can honestly say I feel as tho my skin is hydrated and fresh. The smell is pleasant and lasts longer than most moisturisers I have tried. A little amount go a long way which is something I look for. I will be adding this to my daily routine and would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely love it
I absolutely love this body cream, it smells amazing and left my skin so much softer than my usual moisturiser [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]