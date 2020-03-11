Nivea Coconut & Monoi Oil In Lotion 400Ml

Top quality scent
Superb product. Amazing scent. I hope Tesco keeps this and doesn't drop it too soon, plus will offer it for a lower price, because it is too dear for a regular buy.
One of the best things iv ever smelt!
On first sight I was impressed with the size of the bottle and the pump action dispenser. I find other bottles end up greasy when handled while moisturing different parts of your body. Now onto fragrance, I can honestly say this may be one of the best creams I have ever smelt! It's gorgeous. As a moisturiser I actually found it quite soothing, I even used it on sunburn and it definitely helped, I did feel it left me a bit sticky at first but within a minute or so this soon faded and my skin felt lovely aswell as smelling amazing! I would certainly purchase in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea coconut in oil lotion
Nice lotion absorbs easily and dosnt smell too strong of coconut, some other brands can smell too strong and can be off putting but not this it's just about right for fragrance, made my skin feel soft and hydrated, would definitely recomend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this cream!!
Love this product! Perfect design pump which is much easier. The smell of the cream is a dream. Goes on so smooth and makes my skin lovely and soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wonderful smelling moisturiser
I thought this product was fantastic. It had a wonderful smell that lasted such a long time and it made my skin lovely and soft but not greasy. This is a product you can use everyday to achieve wonderful soft feeling skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant
Brilliant..... Lovely smell and lovely texture. Went on easy . My skin and my mothers us now lovely and smooth. Told all my friends about it...brilliant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dry Skin Combat
I have dry skin and have been looking to combat this for over a year. I have tried numerous products. This product is light and non greasy with a delicate scent. It has been great for my skin. So happy to find a lotion that helps with my dry skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
At first I was sceptical about this Lotion as it contains Monoi Oil and was worried that it would be too greasy for a lotion. I was wrong, the texture is perfect. This lotion is easy to apply and is absorbed very fast. The first time I used it I was impressed by the sensation of freshness and coolness I felt. My skin was left smooth and moisturise for more than 24H. I love the scent of Coconut but it might put off some people as it is quite strong. For me it is a great Lotion that I will continue using and is ideal for summer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea lotion
The lotion smells really nice lasts all day. Skin feels amazing with it people commented on how lovely I smelt and couldn't believe it was just moisturiser [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great stuff
Didn’t leave skin feeling sticky, skin feels a lot softer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]