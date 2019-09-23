Tesco Coronation Chicken Pasta Salad 465G

TASTY
An ideal snack ..very tasty with a subtle curry sauce and loads of sultanas..delicious.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 792kJ / 189kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta (40%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Breast (7%), Red Pepper, Sultanas, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar (Sulphites), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Apricot (Sulphites), Salt, Cornflour (Sulphites), Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Spices, Parsley, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Citrus Fibre, Rice Starch, Black Pepper, Potato Fibre, Rice Flour, Dried Egg White, White Wine Vinegar, Cottonseed Oil, Onion Salt, Garlic Salt.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand
Pack contains 4 servings
465g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (116g)
|Energy
|792kJ / 189kcal
|919kJ / 219kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|10.6g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|21.0g
|24.4g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.5g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
