Tesco Coronation Chicken Pasta Salad 465G

£ 2.10
£0.45/100g
¼ of a pack
  • Energy919kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars5.2g
    6%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 792kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a mayonnaise dressing with cooked chicken breast and spices.
  • Pack size: 465g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta (40%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Breast (7%), Red Pepper, Sultanas, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar (Sulphites), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Apricot (Sulphites), Salt, Cornflour (Sulphites), Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Spices, Parsley, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Citrus Fibre, Rice Starch, Black Pepper, Potato Fibre, Rice Flour, Dried Egg White, White Wine Vinegar, Cottonseed Oil, Onion Salt, Garlic Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

465g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (116g)
Energy792kJ / 189kcal919kJ / 219kcal
Fat9.1g10.6g
Saturates0.7g0.8g
Carbohydrate21.0g24.4g
Sugars4.5g5.2g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein5.5g6.4g
Salt0.9g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

TASTY

5 stars

An ideal snack ..very tasty with a subtle curry sauce and loads of sultanas..delicious.

