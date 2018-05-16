By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetable Cous Cous Salad 200G

Tesco Vegetable Cous Cous Salad 200G
£ 1.40
£0.70/100g
½ of a pack
  • Energy557kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 557kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  Couscous, chargrilled vegetables and chickpeas in a lemon and parsley dressing.
  A hint of herbs.
  • A hint of herbs
  © Tesco 2019.
  • A hint of herbs
  Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Wholewheat Couscous (28%) [Wholewheat Couscous, Water], Chargrilled Vegetables (28%) [Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper, Courgette, Onion], Chickpeas (7%) [Chickpeas (Sulphites), Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Basil, Mint, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (100g)
Energy557kJ / 132kcal557kJ / 132kcal
Fat2.8g2.8g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate20.2g20.2g
Sugars3.5g3.5g
Fibre3.5g3.5g
Protein4.8g4.8g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

