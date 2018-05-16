Tesco Vegetable Cous Cous Salad 200G

- Energy557kJ 132kcal7%
Product Description
- Couscous, chargrilled vegetables and chickpeas in a lemon and parsley dressing.
- A hint of herbs.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Wholewheat Couscous (28%) [Wholewheat Couscous, Water], Chargrilled Vegetables (28%) [Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper, Courgette, Onion], Chickpeas (7%) [Chickpeas (Sulphites), Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Sugar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Basil, Mint, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|557kJ / 132kcal
|557kJ / 132kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|20.2g
|20.2g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|3.5g
|Protein
|4.8g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019