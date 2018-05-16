By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Feta & Butternut Couscous Salad 230G

Tesco Finest Feta & Butternut Couscous Salad 230G
£ 2.25
£0.98/100g
½ of a pack
  • Energy623kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Giant couscous and butternut squash in a herb dressing with black rice, red onion and Feta full fat soft cheese.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Giant Couscous [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Roasted Butternut Squash (20%) [Butternut Squash, Honey, Rapeseed Oil], Herb Dressing [Lemon Juice, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sherry Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Mint, Ground Coriander, Salt, Oregano, Ground Bay Leaf, Cornflour, Black Pepper], Cooked Black Rice [Black Rice, Water], Roasted Red Onion [Red Onion, Sunflower Oil], Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), Roasted Red Pepper, Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (115g)
Energy542kJ / 129kcal623kJ / 148kcal
Fat4.0g4.6g
Saturates0.7g0.8g
Carbohydrate18.0g20.7g
Sugars3.8g4.4g
Fibre1.6g1.8g
Protein4.4g5.1g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

