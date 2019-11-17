Barenaked Rice 380G

I Can Eat Risotto Again!
I have been waiting to find konjac rice in our local store for quite some time. We’ve just polished off a delicious ‘risotto’ made with this brand. Delicious and such a wonderful addition to a keto or gluten free diet. You MUST drain and rinse them really thoroughly to remove the fish like smell. But absolutely delighted with the results. I rinsed them through in a sieve under running water. Heated some butter that had wild mushrooms cooked in it. Added garlic purée, salt and pepper to taste, then the konjac rice. Stir fried this for a minute or two, added half a small tub of cream cheese and stirred until completely combined then added a handful of freshly grated Parmesan and some tarragon. Once fully combined served with the cooked mushrooms. Delicious! And the first risotto I’ve had in two years. Very happy. This is perfect for using with a flavoured base, alone it has no taste when rinsed properly. Don’t expect the same texture as real rice, but it’s a really nice change from cauliflower rice etc.
Low Carb Alternative to Rice
I love this LOW CARB alternative to Rice, I am not overweight, I’m doing low carb to hopefully reduce my medication. For Hereditary Type 2 Diabetes. I’ve tried Cauliflower and Broccoli Rice alternatives. But The BareNaked Rice tastes much better and lower Carb too!