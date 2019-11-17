By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(2)Write a review
Barenaked Rice 380G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Product Description

  • Precooked rice shaped konjac pieces in water.
  • For more information on barenakedfoods and other great foods we have on offer, visit www.barenakedfoods.co.uk or write to us - we'd love to hear your comments.
  • Find us on Instagram and Twitter
  • These rice shaped konjac noodles are a healthy, low calorie alternative to rice. Use in a variety of rice dishes or serve with your favourite curry!
  • Helps you lose weight*
  • *Glucomannan in the context of an energy-restricted diet contributes to weight loss. This beneficial effect is obtained from 70g of Barenaked Rice three times a day, together with 1-2 glasses of water, before meals and in the context of an energy-restricted diet.
  • Barenaked Rice
  • Barenaked Protein Noodles
  • Barenaked Spaghetti
  • Barenaked Noodles
  • As Seen on Dragon's Den
  • This product has been food tested by Food Test Laboratories Ltd.
  • Only 15kcals per serving!
  • Zero fat
  • Low in calories
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten-free
  • No added artificial flavours
  • No added preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Konjac Flour (3.4%), Firming Agent: Calcium Hydroxide, Soybean Flour, Oatmeal Flour

Allergy Information

  • Whilst this product does not contain Nuts we cannot guarantee that there are no traces

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Open corner of packet. Drain water. Rinse under cold water. Throw into a hot pan and cook for 3 mins or microwave for 2 minutes. Simple!

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Choking can occur in people with swallowing difficulties or when ingesting without adequate fluids. Take plenty of water to ensure food reaches the stomach.

Name and address

  • Barenakedfoods Ltd.,
  • Unit 12 Barbastelle Crescent,
  • Hethersett,
  • Norwich,
  • NR9 3FR.

Return to

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100gPortion (125g)
Energy 50kJ/12kcal62kJ/15kcal
Fat 0.1g0.1g
of which saturates 0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrates1.0g1.1g
of which sugars 0.1g0.1g
Fibre 3.9g4.9g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 0.01g0.01g
Glucomannan1.6g2.0g

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I Can Eat Risotto Again!

5 stars

I have been waiting to find konjac rice in our local store for quite some time. We’ve just polished off a delicious ‘risotto’ made with this brand. Delicious and such a wonderful addition to a keto or gluten free diet. You MUST drain and rinse them really thoroughly to remove the fish like smell. But absolutely delighted with the results. I rinsed them through in a sieve under running water. Heated some butter that had wild mushrooms cooked in it. Added garlic purée, salt and pepper to taste, then the konjac rice. Stir fried this for a minute or two, added half a small tub of cream cheese and stirred until completely combined then added a handful of freshly grated Parmesan and some tarragon. Once fully combined served with the cooked mushrooms. Delicious! And the first risotto I’ve had in two years. Very happy. This is perfect for using with a flavoured base, alone it has no taste when rinsed properly. Don’t expect the same texture as real rice, but it’s a really nice change from cauliflower rice etc.

Low Carb Alternative to Rice

5 stars

I love this LOW CARB alternative to Rice, I am not overweight, I’m doing low carb to hopefully reduce my medication. For Hereditary Type 2 Diabetes. I’ve tried Cauliflower and Broccoli Rice alternatives. But The BareNaked Rice tastes much better and lower Carb too!

