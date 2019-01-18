General Mills Reeses Puff Cereal 326G

Product Description
- Puffed corn cereal coated in Reese's peanut butter
- Whole grain 1st ingredient in every General Mills Big G cereal
- A whole grain food is made by using all three parts of the grain. All General Mills Big G cereals contain more whole grain than any other single ingredient.
- Per 3/4 cup serving
- 120 Calories, 0.5g Sat Fat 3% DV, 160mg Sodium 7% DV, 9g Sugars
- See nutrition facts for "as prepared" information
- Made with real Reese's peanuts butter
- 11g whole grain per serving at least 48g recommended daily
- Contains genetically modified ingredients
- Kosher
- Pack size: 326g
Ingredients
Whole Grain Corn, Sugar, Reese's Peanut Butter (Peanut, Sugar, Emulsifier (E471); Peanut Oil, Salt, Molasses, Corn Starch), Dextrose, Corn Flour, Corn Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Salt Cocoa Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (E450a), Flavourings, Antioxidant (E306), Calcium Carbonate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Zinc, Iron, Vitamins (A, C, B2, B3, B6, B12, B1, D), Folic Acid
Allergy Information
- May contain Cereals containing Gluten
Storage
Store in cool and dry place, away from direct sunlight
Produce of
Produced in the USA
- Contains Genetically Modified Ingredients
Bag. Plastic - Store Drop-Off
Importer address
- Innovative Bites Ltd,
- Dunstable,
- LU5 4LT.
326g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1952 kJ / 463kcal
|Fat
|11.1g
|of which saturates
|1.9 g
|Carbohydrates
|81g
|of which sugars
|33g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|Protein
|7.4g
|Salt
|1.48g
|Vitamin A
|296µ (37%*)
|Vitamin C
|30mg (37%*)
|Calcium
|296mg (37%*)
|Iron
|13mg (93%*)
|Vitamin D
|2µ (37%*)
|Thiamin (B1)
|1mg (93%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1mg (93%*)
|Niacin (B3)
|15mg (93%*)
|Vitamin B6
|1mg (93%*)
|Folic Acid
|185µ (93%*)
|Vitamin B12
|2µ (93%*)
|Phosphorous
|207mg (30%*)
|Magnesium
|56mg (15%*)
|Zinc
|9mg (93%*)
|* of nutrient reference value (NRV)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
