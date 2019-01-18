By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
General Mills Reeses Puff Cereal 326G

General Mills Reeses Puff Cereal 326G
£ 5.00
£1.54/100g

Product Description

  • Puffed corn cereal coated in Reese's peanut butter
  • We serve the world by Making Food People Love
  • We welcome your questions and comments
  • generalmills.com
  • 1.800.328.1144
  • Whole grain 1st ingredient in every General Mills Big G cereal
  • A whole grain food is made by using all three parts of the grain. All General Mills Big G cereals contain more whole grain than any other single ingredient.
  • Per 3/4 cup serving
  • 120 Calories, 0.5g Sat Fat 3% DV, 160mg Sodium 7% DV, 9g Sugars
  • See nutrition facts for "as prepared" information
  • Made with real Reese's peanuts butter
  • 11g whole grain per serving at least 48g recommended daily
  • Contains genetically modified ingredients
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 326g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Corn, Sugar, Reese's Peanut Butter (Peanut, Sugar, Emulsifier (E471); Peanut Oil, Salt, Molasses, Corn Starch), Dextrose, Corn Flour, Corn Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Salt Cocoa Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (E450a), Flavourings, Antioxidant (E306), Calcium Carbonate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Zinc, Iron, Vitamins (A, C, B2, B3, B6, B12, B1, D), Folic Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Store in cool and dry place, away from direct sunlight

Produce of

Produced in the USA

Additives

  • Contains Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Store Drop-Off

Importer address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • Dunstable,
  • LU5 4LT.

Distributor address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • Dunstable,
  • LU5 4LT.

Return to

  • Innovative Bites Ltd,
  • Dunstable,
  • LU5 4LT.

Net Contents

326g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1952 kJ / 463kcal
Fat 11.1g
of which saturates 1.9 g
Carbohydrates81g
of which sugars 33g
Fibre 3.7g
Protein 7.4g
Salt 1.48g
Vitamin A 296µ (37%*)
Vitamin C 30mg (37%*)
Calcium 296mg (37%*)
Iron 13mg (93%*)
Vitamin D 2µ (37%*)
Thiamin (B1) 1mg (93%*)
Riboflavin (B2) 1mg (93%*)
Niacin (B3)15mg (93%*)
Vitamin B6 1mg (93%*)
Folic Acid 185µ (93%*)
Vitamin B12 2µ (93%*)
Phosphorous207mg (30%*)
Magnesium 56mg (15%*)
Zinc 9mg (93%*)
* of nutrient reference value (NRV)-

