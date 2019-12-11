Prontissimo Espresso Microground 95G

Don't know why other reviewers slag it so much. Fo
Don't know why other reviewers slag it so much. For what it is - instant coffee - it's very good. Resembles espresso - froth, etc and tastes good. I don't regret buying it.
Wouldn't recomend
Meh it's not the worst coffee in the world but tastes fairly cheap, not worth the price in my opinion, very glad we got it on discount as really wouldn't be happy to have paid full price for it.
Vile!
Thought I'd try this coffee as it was on special offer. I wish I hadn't! It's absolutely vile, with a very string chicory-like after taste. I've only had one cup and the rest is destined for the bin!
Terrible! I thought the Lavazza label was a quality brand but this was a total flop. It tastes cheap and bland. Reminds me of those cheap chicory/coffee blends. Even with 2 heaped teaspoons it lacks any discernible coffee flavour.
tastes like bovril
Dont know if its just me but i swear this has a Bovril/Gravy flavour/smell to it :/ No I did not mix up my coffee and gravy xD