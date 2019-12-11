By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Prontissimo Espresso Microground 95G

2(5)Write a review
Prontissimo Espresso Microground 95G
Product Description

  • An instant coffee blend and roasted and ground coffee.
  • Now Lavazza Prontissimo! brings you the real Italian taste in an instant.
  • Much more than an instant coffee, Prontissimo! is an extraordinary blend enriched with selected Arabica and finely ground coffee, for an authentic Italian taste experience.
  • Everything we love in espresso: lingering crema, long-lasting and intense flavor. This is the new Prontissimo! Espresso.
  • Since 1895, four generations of the Lavazza family have devoted their lives to the pursuit of coffee perfection. True Italian coffee taste: our passion, your pleasure.
  • Italian taste
  • Enriched with finely ground coffee
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 95g

Information

Ingredients

Instant Coffee (95%), Roasted Ground Coffee (5%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a dry and cool place.Best before: see base

Produce of

Packed in Poland, Origin of coffee: Brazil

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: simply add hot, but not boiling, water to 1-2 teaspoons of coffee in your cup.
  • Try it with hot milk!

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna,
  • 32 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • lavazza.com/prontissimo

Net Contents

95g ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't know why other reviewers slag it so much. Fo

5 stars

Don't know why other reviewers slag it so much. For what it is - instant coffee - it's very good. Resembles espresso - froth, etc and tastes good. I don't regret buying it.

Wouldn't recomend

2 stars

Meh it's not the worst coffee in the world but tastes fairly cheap, not worth the price in my opinion, very glad we got it on discount as really wouldn't be happy to have paid full price for it.

Vile!

1 stars

Thought I'd try this coffee as it was on special offer. I wish I hadn't! It's absolutely vile, with a very string chicory-like after taste. I've only had one cup and the rest is destined for the bin!

Terrible! I thought the Lavazza label was a quali

1 stars

Terrible! I thought the Lavazza label was a quality brand but this was a total flop. It tastes cheap and bland. Reminds me of those cheap chicory/coffee blends. Even with 2 heaped teaspoons it lacks any discernible coffee flavour.

tastes like bovril

2 stars

Dont know if its just me but i swear this has a Bovril/Gravy flavour/smell to it :/ No I did not mix up my coffee and gravy xD

