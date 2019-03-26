L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Rapid Conditioner 180Ml

This conditioner is great! It suits my hair really
This conditioner is great! It suits my hair really well. Leaves it feeling silky smooth without frizz. I just wish I could find the shampoo in shops near me!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant conditioner, left my hair feeling really
Brilliant conditioner, left my hair feeling really soft and smooth. Smelt really nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells fantastic!. Leaves hair nice and shiny, als
Smells fantastic!. Leaves hair nice and shiny, also silky would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I wasn't expecting this to make such a difference
I wasn't expecting this to make such a difference to my hair but it's made it so soft! Love the results, and my hair smells great all day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great conditioner. After the first use my hair fel
Great conditioner. After the first use my hair felt softer and easier to manage when styling. It has a great fragrance to which lasts for days after using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I Loved and my hair loved this conditioner! Smell
I Loved and my hair loved this conditioner! Smell is divine! Hair are so nourished afterwards and very easy to brush! Fantastic quality! Already bought few more bottles! 5* Hinghly recommend to others! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My hair is coloured and dry but this left it hair
My hair is coloured and dry but this left it hair silky and smooth. Smells good too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
L'Oreal elvive-colour-protect-rapid-reviver-colour
L'Oreal elvive-colour-protect-rapid-reviver-coloured-hair-conditioner it’s amazing , love everything about this conditioner, it has given my hair a real shine and kept the colour. Also I love the smell of it. I would love to Recommend this to all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a lovely conditioner for coloured hair. My
This is a lovely conditioner for coloured hair. My hair is often quite dry as it is bleached but this conditioner really made a difference. It made my hair soft, shiny, manageable and smelling amazing! Unlike other intense conditioners I didn't have to leave it for as long before rinsing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love this conditioner and I will definitely repu
I love this conditioner and I will definitely repurchase. It does a far better job of hydrating and smoothing my hair than any mask plus you don’t need to leave it on for a long time. The smell isn’t overpowering and lasts for a few days after which isn’t a great bonus. It’s inexpensive as well so i really recommend trying this if you have dry hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]