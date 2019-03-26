By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Rapid Conditioner 180Ml

5(53)Write a review
£ 5.50
£3.06/100ml

Product Description

  • Elvive Colour Protect Rapid Reviver Coloured Hair Power Conditioner
  • Introducing Rapid Reviver Power Conditioner from Elvive Colour Protect, Britain's number 1 for coloured hair.*
  • Need more than a regular conditioner?
  • Discover the power of our intense conditioning formula, infused with an Amino Acid and Vitamin E**. Contains twice more conditioning ingredients versus a classic conditioner. The formula leaves hair feeling nourished and soft to the touch.
  • Short on time? No leave-in time and no weigh down. Daily use.
  • *©2018 Nielsen data, value & units, Haircare (client defined) 52 w/e 06/10/18 GB Total Coverage
  • **Vitamin E derivative
  • L'Oreal Elvive Haircare. A world of care for your hair.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Shampoo
  • Want more than just a regular conditioner? Try Elvive's Power conditioner
  • 2 times more caring agents versus a classic conditioner
  • Suitable for daily use
  • Hair feels instantly revived and protected
  • Short on time? No leave-in time needed
  • Suitable for coloured hair
  • Pack size: 180ML

Information

Ingredients

1217038, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 17200 / Red 33, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Arginine, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Dihydrochloride, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Punica Granatum Extract, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Coumarin, Amyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, (F.I.L. C228394/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • After using Colour Protect Shampoo, apply to wet hair from lengths to tips and rinse thoroughly. No leave-in time necessary. Use daily.

Net Contents

180ml

53 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

This conditioner is great! It suits my hair really

5 stars

This conditioner is great! It suits my hair really well. Leaves it feeling silky smooth without frizz. I just wish I could find the shampoo in shops near me!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant conditioner, left my hair feeling really

5 stars

Brilliant conditioner, left my hair feeling really soft and smooth. Smelt really nice too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fantastic!. Leaves hair nice and shiny, als

5 stars

Smells fantastic!. Leaves hair nice and shiny, also silky would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I wasn't expecting this to make such a difference

5 stars

I wasn't expecting this to make such a difference to my hair but it's made it so soft! Love the results, and my hair smells great all day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner. After the first use my hair fel

5 stars

Great conditioner. After the first use my hair felt softer and easier to manage when styling. It has a great fragrance to which lasts for days after using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I Loved and my hair loved this conditioner! Smell

5 stars

I Loved and my hair loved this conditioner! Smell is divine! Hair are so nourished afterwards and very easy to brush! Fantastic quality! Already bought few more bottles! 5* Hinghly recommend to others! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair is coloured and dry but this left it hair

4 stars

My hair is coloured and dry but this left it hair silky and smooth. Smells good too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

L'Oreal elvive-colour-protect-rapid-reviver-colour

5 stars

L'Oreal elvive-colour-protect-rapid-reviver-coloured-hair-conditioner it’s amazing , love everything about this conditioner, it has given my hair a real shine and kept the colour. Also I love the smell of it. I would love to Recommend this to all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a lovely conditioner for coloured hair. My

5 stars

This is a lovely conditioner for coloured hair. My hair is often quite dry as it is bleached but this conditioner really made a difference. It made my hair soft, shiny, manageable and smelling amazing! Unlike other intense conditioners I didn't have to leave it for as long before rinsing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this conditioner and I will definitely repu

5 stars

I love this conditioner and I will definitely repurchase. It does a far better job of hydrating and smoothing my hair than any mask plus you don’t need to leave it on for a long time. The smell isn’t overpowering and lasts for a few days after which isn’t a great bonus. It’s inexpensive as well so i really recommend trying this if you have dry hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 53 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

