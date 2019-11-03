Tesco Finest Skinless & Boneless Cod Loins 280G

Delicious cod
Lovely cod only wish made bigger pack
of the reference intake*
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.
Loosely wrap the cod loins in foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.
Caution
Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pack (140g**)
|Energy
|302kJ / 71kcal
|423kJ / 100kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.9g
|23.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
