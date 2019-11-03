By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Skinless & Boneless Cod Loins 280G

Tesco Finest Skinless & Boneless Cod Loins 280G
£ 5.00
£17.86/kg
Per 1/2 pack
  • Energy423kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) loins, defrosted.
  • 2 Skinless and boneless Cod Loins Our cod is responsibly caught in the wild, from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Skillfully filleted from the prime part of the fillet with a firm and flaky texture. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Working with selected fishermen, our cod is responsibly caught in the wild, from the seas of the North East Atlantic. Skillfully filleted from the prime part of the fillet with a firm and flaky texture.
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4.
Loosely wrap the cod loins in foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.
Caution
Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 pack (140g**)
Energy302kJ / 71kcal423kJ / 100kcal
Fat0.4g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.9g23.7g
Salt0.8g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

