Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar 95G (R)

Milk chocolate. BeTreatwise.net Cocoa Life Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation Cocoa life aims to make lives better. The education and entrepreneurship training we provide makes for happier farmers and thriving local communities www.cocoalife.org

The one. The only. Made with a glass and a half of fresh milk from the British Isles and Ireland, for the classic, creamy taste that’s unmistakably Cadbury. Still loved as much today as it was when it launched in 1904. Savour it solo or share with someone you cherish. Made with sustainably sourced cocoa. Vegetarian friendly.

Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa The Classic Creamy Taste Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 95G

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Number of uses

6x chunks = 1 Portion. 4 portions per bar

Net Contents

95g ℮