Tesco Cheese And Onion Slice

Tesco Cheese And Onion Slice
£ 0.75
£0.75/each
Each slice
  • Energy1496kJ 358kcal
    18%
  • Fat18.7g
    27%
  • Saturates9.8g
    49%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1134kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry with a rich mature Cheddar cheese and onion filling.
  • Cheese and Onion Slice. Flaky puff pastry filled with melting Cheddar cheese and onion.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Onion (7%), Whole Milk, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (4%) [Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (2.5%), Potato, Cornflour, Regato Cheese [Regato Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch], Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Cheese Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Whey Solids (Milk), Maltodextrin, Cider Vinegar, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Slice (132g)
Energy1134kJ / 271kcal1496kJ / 358kcal
Fat14.2g18.7g
Saturates7.4g9.8g
Carbohydrate28.0g36.9g
Sugars2.5g3.3g
Fibre1.6g2.2g
Protein7.1g9.4g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

