Tesco Cheese And Onion Slice

- Energy1496kJ 358kcal18%
- Fat18.7g27%
- Saturates9.8g49%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1134kJ / 271kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry with a rich mature Cheddar cheese and onion filling.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Onion (7%), Whole Milk, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (4%) [Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (2.5%), Potato, Cornflour, Regato Cheese [Regato Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch], Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Cheese Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Whey Solids (Milk), Maltodextrin, Cider Vinegar, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten
Number of uses
1 Servings
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Slice (132g)
|Energy
|1134kJ / 271kcal
|1496kJ / 358kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|18.7g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|9.8g
|Carbohydrate
|28.0g
|36.9g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.2g
|Protein
|7.1g
|9.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
