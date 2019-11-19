By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Triple Rye & Sprouted Grain Bloomer

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Triple Rye & Sprouted Grain Bloomer
£ 2.00
£2.00/each
One slice
  • Energy785kJ 185kcal
    9%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 981kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Triple Rye & Sprouted Grain Bloomer 420g
  • Triple Rye and Sprouted Grain Bloomer: Made with sprouted rye flour, sprouted grains and fermented rye for an earthy sweet taste.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sprouted Rye Grains (14%) [Rye, Water], Fermented Rye Flour (3.5%), Sprouted Rye Flour (2.5%), Rye Flakes (1%), Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Salt, Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Rye, Barley, Wheat

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

420g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (80g)
Energy981kJ / 231kcal785kJ / 185kcal
Fat0.9g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate46.1g36.9g
Sugars3.3g2.6g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein8.0g6.4g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous bread so tasty love it with Wensleydale c

5 stars

Gorgeous bread so tasty love it with Wensleydale cranberry sauce and pear. Would recommend

Gut friendly and tasty

5 stars

When I first had this it also contained blueberries and apple. And THAT was divine with camembert type cheese. But it never came again so I wondered if it had been a maker error when a blueberry & apple with raisins was dry and blah with little apple and no apparent rye or sprouted grain. Saw and tried a triple rye and sprouted grain on its own which is very nice indeed and stomache friendly. For me anyway.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious bread Using fermented yeast and no sugar no palm oil As near to a home baked bread as I have tasted Look at all the packaged bread they nearly all contain sugar or palm oil Yes a little more expensive but you get what you pay for

This is a real disappointment. I always used to g

1 stars

This is a real disappointment. I always used to get the Rye Cob that you used to do which was superb. I spoke with the Bakery team today and they informed me that it was the most popular bread and sometimes couldn't keep up with the demand and yet you take if off the shelves and replace it with this bloomer which I have to say if you pardon the pun bloomin' awful. Please bring back the orginal Rye Cob.

Usually bought next

Tesco Sourdough Rye Bloomer

£ 1.60
£1.60/each

Tesco Ancient Grain Sourdough Bloomer

£ 1.60
£1.60/each

Tesco Sourdough Bloomer

£ 1.60
£NaN/each

Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here