Tesco Finest Triple Rye & Sprouted Grain Bloomer

Gorgeous bread so tasty love it with Wensleydale cranberry sauce and pear. Would recommend
Gut friendly and tasty
When I first had this it also contained blueberries and apple. And THAT was divine with camembert type cheese. But it never came again so I wondered if it had been a maker error when a blueberry & apple with raisins was dry and blah with little apple and no apparent rye or sprouted grain. Saw and tried a triple rye and sprouted grain on its own which is very nice indeed and stomache friendly. For me anyway.
Delicious
Delicious bread Using fermented yeast and no sugar no palm oil As near to a home baked bread as I have tasted Look at all the packaged bread they nearly all contain sugar or palm oil Yes a little more expensive but you get what you pay for
This is a real disappointment. I always used to get the Rye Cob that you used to do which was superb. I spoke with the Bakery team today and they informed me that it was the most popular bread and sometimes couldn't keep up with the demand and yet you take if off the shelves and replace it with this bloomer which I have to say if you pardon the pun bloomin' awful. Please bring back the orginal Rye Cob.