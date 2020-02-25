By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hello Mellow Session Ipa 330Ml Bottle

Hello Mellow Session Ipa 330Ml Bottle
£ 0.80
£2.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • A lower-strength IPA that's big on tropical notes, hello mellow delivers a bold balance of Aussie and American hops. Best paired with good mates and lazy days.
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains malted Barley, Oats and Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • A lower-strength IPA that's big on tropical notes, hello mellow delivers a bold balance of Aussie and American hops

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Bottle Shoulder

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • Fuller,
  • Smith & Turner P.L.C.,
  • Griffin Brewery,
  • Chiswick Lane South,
  • London,

Return to

  • Fuller,
  • Smith & Turner P.L.C.,
  • Griffin Brewery,
  • Chiswick Lane South,
  • London,
  • W4 2QB,
  • UK.
  • www.fullers.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

