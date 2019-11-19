By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bath Lansdown Pale Ale 4X440ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Bath Lansdown Pale Ale 4X440ml
£ 4.75
£2.70/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Lansdown West Coast IPA
  • Mad about our beer
  • The hops do the shouting with the bitter and juicy profile of our loud IPA. The all-star cast is led by Mosaic and Simcoe. A big and bold, well-constructed pale amber IPA with multiple layers of hop flavour, notes of tropical fruit, lime zest and pine forest. Lansdown is named after a suburb of Bath which includes a campus of Bath Spa University.
  • The creation of Senior Brewer Darren James.
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley, Wheat, Oats and Rye

Tasting Notes

  • A big and bold, well-constructed pale amber IPA with multiple layers of hop flavour, notes of tropical fruit, lime zest and pine forest

ABV

5.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before See base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Hare Brewery,
  • Warmley,
  • BS30 5LW.

Return to

  • Hare Brewery,
  • Warmley,
  • BS30 5LW.
  • www.bathales.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Adnams Ghost Ship 4X440ml (L)

£ 4.75
£2.70/litre

Offer

Bath Gem Amber Ale 4X440ml

£ 4.00
£2.28/litre

Offer

Brewdog Punk Ipa 4X330ml

£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Shipyard American Ipa 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here