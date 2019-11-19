Bath Lansdown Pale Ale 4X440ml
- Lansdown West Coast IPA
- Mad about our beer
- The hops do the shouting with the bitter and juicy profile of our loud IPA. The all-star cast is led by Mosaic and Simcoe. A big and bold, well-constructed pale amber IPA with multiple layers of hop flavour, notes of tropical fruit, lime zest and pine forest. Lansdown is named after a suburb of Bath which includes a campus of Bath Spa University.
- The creation of Senior Brewer Darren James.
- Pack size: 1760ml
- Contains Barley, Wheat, Oats and Rye
- A big and bold, well-constructed pale amber IPA with multiple layers of hop flavour, notes of tropical fruit, lime zest and pine forest
5.0% vol
Beer
Ambient
Best Before See base of can.
- Serve cool
Box. Recyclable
- Hare Brewery,
- Warmley,
- BS30 5LW.
- www.bathales.com
18 Years
4 x 440ml ℮
