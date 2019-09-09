Barefoot Pinot Grigio Wine Can 250Ml
- Pinot Grigio - White Californian Wine
- For Canada only 'return for refund where applicable'
- Wine of U.S.A.
- Hints of pear and citrus
- Pack size: 250ml
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Barefoot Pinot Grigio is crisp and full of citrus and peach flavours. Goes well with chicken, seafood, spicy pasta and pizzas.
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
3
ABV
12.0% vol
Producer
Barefoot Cellars
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Jen Wall
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- The grapes for Barefoot Pinot Grigio were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours.
History
- Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.
Regional Information
- The grapes for Barefoot Pinot Grigio were harvested from selected vineyards in Clarksburg, Lodi and other areas of the Central Valley. This area is known for its beautifully warm days and cool breezy nights- ideal conditions for perfect fruit ripeness. Enjoy the fruit of the season and signature Barefoot craftsmanship in every glass.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of U.S.A.
Name and address
- Barefoot Cellars,
- Modesto,
- CA 95354.
Importer address
- Barefoot Cellars Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
Return to
- Barefoot Cellars Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
- www.barefootwine.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml
