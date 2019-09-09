By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot Pinot Grigio Wine Can 250Ml

Barefoot Pinot Grigio Wine Can 250Ml
£ 2.50
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Californian Wine
  • For Canada only 'return for refund where applicable'
  • Wine of U.S.A.
  • Hints of pear and citrus
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Barefoot Pinot Grigio is crisp and full of citrus and peach flavours. Goes well with chicken, seafood, spicy pasta and pizzas.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

3

ABV

12.0% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Barefoot Pinot Grigio were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for Barefoot Pinot Grigio were harvested from selected vineyards in Clarksburg, Lodi and other areas of the Central Valley. This area is known for its beautifully warm days and cool breezy nights- ideal conditions for perfect fruit ripeness. Enjoy the fruit of the season and signature Barefoot craftsmanship in every glass.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Barefoot Cellars,
  • Modesto,
  • CA 95354.

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.barefootwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml

