Barefoot White Zinfandel 250Ml Can

Barefoot White Zinfandel 250Ml Can
£ 2.50
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Zinfandel - Rosé Californian Wine
  • Wine of U.S.A.
  • Hints of luscious strawberry
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Summer flavours like peach, sun-ripened strawberries, succulent pears and pineapple create perfection. Try it over ice!

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

8.5% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

White Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • The winemaker hand chose the yeast and used a cool fermentation process. The fermentation was stopped allowing the sugars from the grape to remain in the wine. This provides the fresh flavours and fruit characters to develop in the wine glass. The use of cool storage in the tank preserved the fresh floral and tropical aromas and tastes. These techniques and just the right amount of care and handling resulted in a delicious wine.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • A warm and dry spring and summer lead to an early harvest. The grape canopies were managed to allow just the right amount of sunlight on the fruit. The warm days resulted in ripe tropical floral aromas and tastes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Barefoot Cellars,
  • Modesto,
  • CA 95354.

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.barefootwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml

