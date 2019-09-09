Barefoot White Zinfandel 250Ml Can
Offer
Product Description
- White Zinfandel - Rosé Californian Wine
- Wine of U.S.A.
- Hints of luscious strawberry
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Summer flavours like peach, sun-ripened strawberries, succulent pears and pineapple create perfection. Try it over ice!
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
2.1
ABV
8.5% vol
Producer
Barefoot Cellars
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Jen Wall
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
White Zinfandel
Vinification Details
- The winemaker hand chose the yeast and used a cool fermentation process. The fermentation was stopped allowing the sugars from the grape to remain in the wine. This provides the fresh flavours and fruit characters to develop in the wine glass. The use of cool storage in the tank preserved the fresh floral and tropical aromas and tastes. These techniques and just the right amount of care and handling resulted in a delicious wine.
History
- Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.
Regional Information
- A warm and dry spring and summer lead to an early harvest. The grape canopies were managed to allow just the right amount of sunlight on the fruit. The warm days resulted in ripe tropical floral aromas and tastes.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of U.S.A.
Name and address
- Barefoot Cellars,
- Modesto,
- CA 95354.
Importer address
- Barefoot Cellars Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
Return to
- Barefoot Cellars Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
- www.barefootwine.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019