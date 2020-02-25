By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Thornbridge Green Mountain 4 X 330Ml Can

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Thornbridge Green Mountain 4 X 330Ml Can
£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Green Mountain Hazy Vermont Session IPA
  • Green Mountain is our Vermont-Style Session IPA which is generously dry hopped, creating a hugely aromatic and juicy fruit bomb. It drinks beautifully, with just a light bitterness to keep it perfectly balanced.
  • Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic and Amarillo
  • Hazy Gold
  • Soft and Juicy
  • Tropical Fruit
  • Zesty Fish Tacos
  • May contain sediment
  • Without compromise since 2005
  • Inspired by the Peak District
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley and Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • Green Mountain is our Vermont-Style Session IPA which is generously dry hopped, creating a hugely aromatic and juicy fruit bomb. It drinks beautifully, with just a light bitterness to keep it perfectly balanced

ABV

4.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed within 90 days

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Thornbridge,
  • Riverside Brewery,
  • Bakewell,
  • UK,
  • DE45 1GS.

Return to

  • Thornbridge,
  • Riverside Brewery,
  • Bakewell,
  • UK,
  • DE45 1GS.
  • www.thornbridge.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

London Beer Factory Hazey Daze 4X330ml Can

£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Brewdog Vs Cloudwater Ipa Beer 440Ml

£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Offer

North Brewing Co Lost Cosmonauts Ddh Ipa 440Ml

£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Magic Rock Cannonball Ipa 330Ml Can

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here