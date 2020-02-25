Thornbridge Green Mountain 4 X 330Ml Can
- Green Mountain Hazy Vermont Session IPA
- Green Mountain is our Vermont-Style Session IPA which is generously dry hopped, creating a hugely aromatic and juicy fruit bomb. It drinks beautifully, with just a light bitterness to keep it perfectly balanced.
- Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic and Amarillo
- Hazy Gold
- Soft and Juicy
- Tropical Fruit
- Zesty Fish Tacos
- May contain sediment
- Without compromise since 2005
- Inspired by the Peak District
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley and Wheat
Tasting Notes
ABV
4.3% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed within 90 days
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Thornbridge,
- Riverside Brewery,
- Bakewell,
- UK,
- DE45 1GS.
Return to
- Thornbridge,
- Riverside Brewery,
- Bakewell,
- UK,
- DE45 1GS.
- www.thornbridge.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml
