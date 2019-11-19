By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stowford Press Apple Cider 4 X 440Ml Can

Stowford Press Apple Cider 4 X 440Ml Can
£ 3.50
£1.99/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider
  • A sparkling medium dry cider with the refreshing taste of crisp apples
  • Not for individual resale.
  • Expertly crafted in Herefordshire
  • Award-winning sparkling medium dry cider, with the refreshing taste of crisp apples
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • A sparkling medium dry cider with the refreshing taste of crisp apples

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see base of carton

Produce of

Product of UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
  • The Bounds,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire.,
  • HR8 2NQ,

Return to

  • H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
  • The Bounds,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire.,
  • HR8 2NQ,
  • England.
  • www.stowfordpress.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

