Fourpure Pils Lager 6 X 330Ml Can

Product Description
- Pils Lager
- At Fourpure, beer is our passion and our travels are what inspire us. Munich, stepped in brewing history, influenced this clean, crisp and refreshing modern take on a classic German pilsner.
- Generous hopping with Mittelfruh, Tettnang and Saaz give a delightful floral aroma and a dry finish.
- Continue the adventure...
- Session IPA, American Pale, Oatmeal Stout, Easy Peeler
- Inspired by adventure
- Pack size: 1980ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4.7% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed & canned in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh
Name and address
- Brewed & canned by:
- Fourpure Limited,
- 22 Bermondsey Trading Estate,
- London,
- SE16 3LL.
Return to
- Fourpure Limited,
- 22 Bermondsey Trading Estate,
- London,
- SE16 3LL.
- www.fourpure.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
